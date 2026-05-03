Dubai takes its advanced manufacturing ecosystem to national stage at 'Make it in the Emirates 2026'

DUBAI, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) will showcase the emirate’s advanced, future-ready manufacturing ecosystem at the Dubai Pavilion during '‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’,' the fifth edition of the UAE’s flagship industrial forum, taking place from 4–7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The participation comes at a time when Dubai continues to demonstrate operational continuity and economic resilience, reinforcing its position as a stable and globally connected industrial hub.

Held under the theme ‘Advanced Industry. Emerging Stronger’, the forum reflects the UAE’s commitment to building a sustainable, technology-driven industrial base anchored in innovation and global partnerships. Dubai enters the forum bolstered by a standout performance, having achieved 6.4% GDP growth in Q4 2025, with total GDP reaching AED937 billion for the full year, underscoring steady economic momentum despite global headwinds.

DET’s participation aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which targets more than doubling manufacturing value-added output in the decade up to 2033, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading destination for industrial investment.

As one of the UAE’s most significant industrial gatherings, ‘Make it in the Emirates’ unites government entities, national champions, manufacturers, and SMEs to drive tangible outcomes, from offtake commitments and investment deals to technology transfer and strategic partnerships.

DET will present Dubai as a globally connected hub for advanced manufacturing, underpinned by world-class infrastructure, integrated logistics, and seamless access to international markets.

Attendees will gain an understanding of how manufacturers operating in Dubai benefit from connectivity to more than 130 export destinations, supported by Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements and advanced customs facilitation measures that ensure reliable trade flows. At the Dubai Pavilion, DET will bring together key entities including Dubai Industrial City, National Industries Park, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), Dubai Chambers, Dubai Future Foundation, Food Tech Valley, and other strategic partners.

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said: “Dubai’s leadership has consistently taken decisive, policy-driven action to safeguard growth and stability. Our manufacturing sector reflects this approach: it is diversified, technologically advanced, and fully integrated into global value chains. Even amid regional pressures, business continuity remains seamless across logistics, trade and industrial operations.

Through the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 we are also strengthening our value proposition for manufacturers by enabling new investments and plant expansions through tailored incentive frameworks. These include support mechanisms designed to enhance cost competitiveness, reduce barriers to entry, and accelerate scale-up for high-impact projects.

Our participation in ‘Make it in the Emirates’ is an opportunity to translate that vision into partnerships and close the deals that will strengthen local manufacturing, drive economic momentum, and further reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading hub for export-led growth.”

The Dubai Pavilion will serve as a central platform to engage investors, manufacturers, and stakeholders, offering insights into the emirate’s competitive advantages. DET representatives will also participate in high-level engagements focused on industrial development, investment facilitation, and market expansion into and from Dubai.

As part of its participation, DET will highlight a range of initiatives designed to support industrial scale-up and export expansion. These include the Export Assistance Programme (EAP), which enables Dubai-based manufacturers to access international markets, and the Elite Buyer Programme, which strengthens Dubai’s position as a global sourcing hub.

Additional initiatives such as Industry 4.0 enablement programmes, In-Country Value (ICV) promotion, and industry-friendly power policies will also be showcased, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to advanced manufacturing technologies and local capacity building.

DET will also use the platform to strengthen national collaboration, working closely with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and other stakeholders to ensure alignment with the UAE’s broader national strategy. Several strategic partnerships with major entities in the logistics and banking sectors are expected to be formalised during the forum, further demonstrating sustained institutional confidence in Dubai’s industrial trajectory.

Building on the strong investment momentum of previous editions, this year's ‘Make it in the Emirates’ represents a pivotal platform for translating D33 industrial ambitions into measurable outcomes for businesses across the emirate and beyond.