Launch of phase two of Syrian–Emirati Medical Preparedness and Response Programme to build frontline capacity

DAMASCUS,3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The second phase of the Syrian–Emirati Medical Preparedness and Response Programme, “Jaheziya Syria,” has been launched as a significant step toward strengthening the strategic partnership between Syrian and Emirati healthcare institutions.

The launch of phase two follows the success of phase one, during which more than four hundred frontline personnel were trained.

The initiative enhances joint cooperation among medical, surgical, nursing, and emergency personnel in both brotherly countries, aiming to build a unified and integrated system based on international best practices and accredited by leading training centers and universities in the United States of America, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

The Jaheziya Syria Programme aims to improve the efficiency of the Syrian healthcare system in responding effectively to emergencies, crises, and disasters by training and qualifying ten thousand frontline healthcare workers over a period of five years.

The initiative targets professionals from both public and private sectors and is based on a unified, internationally accredited curriculum developed in collaboration with Jaheziya Academy, the European Center for Disaster Medicine, and leading specialized training institutions from the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, and Europe.

The official launch of the program was announced during a press conference that included the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding between the Syrian Ministry of Health and Jaheziya Academy.

Dr. Iyad Baath, Director General of the Syrian Commission for Medical Specialties, stated that the programme began with a pilot phase lasting three months, during which two hundred healthcare professionals were trained.

A joint committee was also formed between the Ministry of Health and Jaheziya Academy to oversee programme management and operations, as well as to develop national cadres capable of ensuring the sustainability of training programs and improving hospital readiness and emergency response teams, he added.

Dr. Asaad Sharafeddin, Director of the Syria Medical Preparedness and Response Programme, stated that the programme contributes to activating partnerships between healthcare institutions, attracting international expertise, and adopting initiatives that support the development of the healthcare sector.

He noted that the programme is being implemented under a five-year operational plan based on specialized scientific curricula aligned with global standards, with the aim of improving medical response efficiency in critical situations.

Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajami, Chief Executive Officer of the United Arab Emirates National Preparedness and Response Programme “Jaheziya,” stated that the Jaheziya Programme has successfully developed a unified specialized training system that has contributed to building the capacity of more than twenty thousand frontline healthcare professionals in government and private hospitals across the United Arab Emirates, significantly improving their readiness.