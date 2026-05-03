Mohammed bin Rashid launches tunnelling works for Dubai Metro Blue Line, reviews design concepts for upcoming stations

DUBAI, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the primary tunnelling works for the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, which involves an investment of over AED20.5 billion.

The 30-km route comprises a 15.5-km underground section and 14.5-km stretch above ground. It features 14 stations including three interchange stations, seven elevated stations and four underground stations. It will serve nine key districts with a projected population of around one million under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. His Highness also reviewed interior designs of the upcoming metro stations and was briefed on the project’s progress.

His Highness affirmed that investing in the transport sector is an investment in the future and a key pillar of enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness. He noted that the Dubai Metro Blue Line represents an extension of an integrated vision aimed at building a more connected, efficient and sustainable city.

H.H. added: “Our projects in Dubai are delivered to meet the highest international standards, guided by clear plans, precise timelines, and national talent capable of turning vision into tangible achievements in practice. Their delivery is overseen by 180 railway experts and engineers.

The ceremony marking the formal inauguration of the tunnelling works was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Olympic Committee, and many senior officials.

The launch of tunnelling works for the Dubai Metro Blue Line from the largest underground interchange station in the metro network, spanning more than 44,000 square metres, reflects Dubai’s commitment to providing a smart mobility system that enhances quality of life, supports the movement of people and growth of businesses, and connects communities within an integrated urban framework, consolidating its position as the best city in the world to live, work and visit.

Dubai continues to consolidate a development model based on anticipating the future by developing advanced infrastructure that keeps pace with its economic and urban ambitions and strengthens the emirate’s readiness for new phases of growth.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was received at the International City 1 Station site by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, along with several top executives of MAPA, LIMAK and CRRC Hong Kong, the heads of the consultancy and contracting firms delivering the project, and several CEOs at the RTA.

At the start of the visit, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Mattar Al Tayer on the project’s progression, from H.H.’s approval of the Dubai Metro Blue Line route in November 2023, followed by the awarding of the project contract in December 2024, and H.H.’s laying of the foundation stone to mark the start of implementation in June 2025. The project currently stands at 20% completion, with more than 10,000 workers deployed on the project and more than 500 engineers and experts overseeing delivery under Emirati leadership.

The consortium has completed more than 13 million work hours without recording any lost-time injuries. Construction works at the stations are progressing at an accelerated pace and have exceeded planned completion rates, reflecting the efficiency of execution. Bridge works are also ongoing, with foundations and piers being installed.

The consortium delivering the project has begun constructing the piers of the bridge crossing Dubai Creek, the first metro bridge to span the Creek, extending 1.3 km. The bridge structures are expected to begin taking shape next June.

In line with the project schedule, completion is expected to reach 30% by the end of 2026, with the project set to open on 9/9/2029.

Al Tayer explained during the briefing that the combined Dubai Metro and Tram network extends 101 km and comprises 140 trains. Since the launch of Dubai Metro in September 2009 through to the end of 2025, the network has served nearly 2.8 billion commuters, including 295 million last year, marking a 7% increase over 2024. Average daily metro ridership is estimated at around 1 million, with Dubai Metro accounting for 40% of total public transport ridership in the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the architectural designs of the entrances to the interchange station at Dubai International City 1, the largest underground interchange station in the metro network. The station spans more than 44,000 square metres and has an estimated capacity of around 350,000 riders a day.

H.H. also reviewed the interior designs of the metro stations, including a distinctive design for the iconic Emaar Properties Station, which extends across 11,000 square metres and, at 74 metres, will be the world’s tallest metro station. The design focuses on open spaces and the use of light as a core element, creating a unique visual experience.

The station has been designed to evoke a sense of luxury, with soaring walls rising elegantly upwards, finished in natural textures and warm earthy tones that reinforce a sense of rootedness and evoke the spirit of the place. The design also highlights the strength and unity of the community, in an architectural setting that warmly welcomes each visitor and provides a sense of belonging while reinforcing its status as a gateway to Dubai’s bright future.

The interior designs of the remaining stations adopt a contemporary character, with fluid lines inspired by the four elements of nature: air, water, earth and fire. Three stations have been designed around the theme of air, symbolising ambition and ascent, with a focus on open spaces and light that creates a sense of freedom and elevation.

Two stations have been designed around the theme of water, reflecting the city’s rich maritime history through flowing forms and calm colours that reflect constant movement. The spaces take shape as a series of interconnected areas, with lighting that enhances the sense of calm and flow, creating a comfortable and balanced journey.

Four stations have been designed around the theme of earth, symbolising nature through interior spaces in earthy tones that reflect Dubai’s authenticity. These spaces are characterised by calm and balance, with rich designs that reinforce a sense of stability and belonging.

Two stations have been designed around the theme of fire, symbolising Dubai’s dynamic energy through vibrant colour gradations filled with vitality and strength. Their interiors are defined by movement, with lighting that conveys a sense of speed and activity.

Sheikh Mohammed gave the signal to start operating the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), which RTA has named ‘Al Wugeisha,’ marking the launch of tunnelling works for the Dubai Metro Blue Line. Tunnelling works will proceed in 3 directions from International City 1 Station, with the first TBM heading towards Mirdif, the second towards the Auto Market, and the third towards Al Warsan (International City 2).

Al Wugeisha tunnel boring machine is 163 metres long, weighs more than 2,000 tonnes, and operates around the clock. Its average excavation advance rate ranges from 13 to 17 metres per day.

The machine is equipped with advanced technologies, including high-precision digital guidance systems, sophisticated monitoring and control systems, and an integrated logistics system for transporting excavated material.

It is designed to break through rock formations, bore through sandy strata, and deal with any other objects that may be encountered during excavation. The machine incorporates a massive metal shield supported by a mechanical tail section. At the front is a cutterhead, followed by a chamber whose configuration varies according to the excavation method, the geological strata being bored, and the soil conditions in which works are being carried out.

Behind the chamber are hydraulic jacks that generate the thrust needed to propel the machine forward during tunnelling operations.

Al Wugeisha also includes a spoil removal system, slurry discharge pipelines, a control cabin, and other essential high-technology components and advanced capabilities that help accelerate and complete tunnelling works.

Al Wugeisha is also an environmentally friendly machine that does not have any adverse impact on the ground layers adjacent to the excavation zone. In addition, it bores tunnels with consistent profiles, facilitating subsequent construction works and reducing tunnel wall installation costs.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a commemorative photograph was taken of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed with the team overseeing the construction of the Blue Line from RTA, the consortium, and the consultant.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line will connect with the Green Line at Creek Station and the Red Line at Centrepoint Station. It will serve residential communities, academic zones and major development areas expected to be home to around one million people by 2040.

The line will also serve one of the key urban centres identified in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan — Dubai Silicon Oasis, a hub for innovation and knowledge that supports the growth of the knowledge and technology economy and attracts talent and innovators. It will provide direct journeys from these areas to Dubai International Airport in just 20 minutes and is expected to reduce traffic congestion by 20% along the corridors it serves.

The Blue Line extends in two directions. The first starts from Creek Interchange Station on the Green Line in Al Jaddaf and passes through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour and Ras Al Khor Industrial Area before reaching International City 1, which includes an underground interchange station. It then continues to International City 2 and 3, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Academic City. This section is 21 km long and includes 10 stations.

The second extends from Centrepoint Interchange Station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya, passing through Mirdif and Al Warqa’a to the interchange station at International City 1. This section is 9 km long and includes four stations. The project also involves the construction of a depot and maintenance facility for trains in Al Ruwayyah 3.

The iconic Emaar Properties Station will be the world’s highest metro station, rising 74 metres. Inspired by the concept of a gateway, it has been designed by the globally renowned American firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, one of the world’s largest architectural practices and the designer of the Burj Khalifa, the Olympic Tower in New York, and Sears Tower in Chicago.

The station features a distinctive urban design that complements the character of the surrounding area and embodies Dubai’s vision as a gateway to the future. It covers an area of approximately 11,000 square metres and has an estimated capacity of around 160,000 riders per day. Daily ridership is expected to exceed 70,000 passengers by 2040.

The station will serve residents of Dubai Creek Harbour with an estimated population of 40,000, in addition to visitors to the area.

Dubai Metro Blue Line is the first rail project undertaken by RTA to include two ready-mix concrete batching plants and two precast concrete storage sites in Al Ruwayyah 3 and International City. This proactive approach by RTA in delivering major projects has helped strengthen quality control and improve the efficiency of construction materials, while enabling full control over manufacturing and supply chains. It also has a positive impact on reducing implementation timelines and improving logistics efficiency.

The ready-mix concrete batching plant in Al Ruwayyah has a production capacity of 200 cubic metres of ready-mix concrete, while the precast viaduct factory produces 10 to 12 viaduct segments per day.

The International City plant produces 120 cubic metres of ready-mix concrete, while the precast tunnel ring factory produces 12 rings per day.