Dubai Press Club launches media workshops series with first session on ‘Media Management During Crises’

DUBAI, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) hosted a session on ‘Media Management During Crises’ that explored best practices in government crisis communication, strategies to combat misinformation and the role of regulatory frameworks in ensuring responsible media.

The session marks the first in a new series of media workshops launched by the Dubai Press Club to facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices, and to strengthen professional capabilities across the media sector, while also supporting the development of emerging talent.

The initiative reflects DPC’s ongoing efforts to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for media and content creation by fostering dialogue and collaboration between media professionals and institutions, enhancing the quality and credibility of media output, and supporting the continued growth of the sector.

Through a series of targeted sessions, the workshops will offer practical insights and perspectives on key industry trends, while contributing to a more connected media ecosystem.

The first workshop held at DPC featured Rashid Al Marri, CEO of the Media Regulatory Office at the Dubai Media Council, and Hend Fekri, Director of Strategic Media Relations at the Government of Dubai Media Office.

In his opening remarks, Rashid Al Marri outlined the regulatory framework governing media activity in the UAE and Dubai, noting that it is built on a federal foundation supported by local legislation that has established the Dubai Media Council as the emirate’s primary regulatory authority. The Dubai Media Regulatory Office, established under the Council in late 2025, serves as the local-level entity responsible for implementing this framework on the ground, he said.

Al Marri highlighted the role of regulatory frameworks in guiding media practices, noting their importance in ensuring that licensed media entities adhere to established standards. He referenced a set of media guidelines issued to licensed media companies in Dubai during the recent events, outlining clear expectations for media outlets, including reliance on official sources, verification of information, and responsibility for published content.

He also clarified the distinction between media regulation and cybercrime legislation, noting that licensed media entities are governed by administrative frameworks, while individuals using digital platforms are subject to broader laws addressing the spread of false or misleading information. He further highlighted the Public Guide to Filming in Dubai, a public-facing resource outlining filming regulations, restricted locations and legal obligations, published in multiple languages to reach Dubai’s diverse community.

Al Marri also spoke about the operational measures implemented to support media activity, including facilitating access for international media and streamlining permitting processes.

Looking ahead, he outlined priorities focused on expanding access to new services, including for content creators and emerging talent, and advancing a broader media ecosystem strategy to support the continued growth of Dubai’s media sector.

During the session, Hend Fekri outlined the crisis communication approach led by the Government of Dubai Media Office, noting that communication in Dubai is guided by the leadership’s direction to remain proactive, with a clear focus on speed, clarity and accuracy.

She highlighted that from the earliest moments of the developments, a coordinated response was activated, supported by strong preparedness and well-established frameworks. Dubai’s communication model, she said, is built on alignment, with entities operating within a unified framework to ensure consistency and clarity across official messaging.

Fekri also underscored the importance of navigating an evolving information environment during such circumstances, where media, digital platforms and community voices all influence how information is received and interpreted.

She added that this approach extends beyond official channels, reflecting a broader ecosystem in which media professionals demonstrated a high level of responsibility in ensuring accurate information reaches the public.

Fekri further emphasised the importance of multilingual communication in a diverse city like Dubai, noting that delivering information in multiple languages is essential to ensuring clarity and accessibility across the community.

“Trust is the most valuable element of crisis communication. It is built through deliberate and consistent action, and strengthened when accurate information is shared early, clearly and consistently,” she said.

The workshop forms part of DPC’s broader efforts to enhance professional capabilities within the media sector and support Dubai’s vision of building a dynamic, future-ready media ecosystem.