OPEC+ raises June oil output by 188,000 bpd

VIENNA, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) — The seven OPEC+ countries, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on 3 May 2026, to review global market conditions and outlook.

In their collective commitment to support oil market stability, the seven participating countries decided to implement a production adjustment of 188,000 barrels per day from the additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023. This adjustment will be implemented in June 2026.

The additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023 may be returned in part or in full subject to evolving market conditions and in a gradual manner.

The seven OPEC+ countries will hold monthly meetings to review market conditions, conformity, and compensation. The seven countries will meet on 7 June 2026.