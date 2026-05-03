New Arabic Language Hall at University of Salamanca strengthens cultural dialogue under Sharjah Ruler’s directive

SALAMANCA, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) — Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Supreme President of the Arabic Language Academy (ALA), the Academy, in collaboration with the University of Salamanca in Spain, has inaugurated the “Sharjah Arabic Language Hall”, reflecting H.H.’s vision to strengthen the global presence of Arabic and reinforce its standing in international academic institutions.

The initiative follows an MoU between ALA and the University of Salamanca to support the teaching of Arabic to non-native speakers. It provides an integrated learning environment with books and recent publications, alongside specialised training courses and workshops for students and teachers.

The hall was officially opened during a ceremony at the university’s premises in Madrid, attended by academics and officials.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and a member of the ALA Board of Trustees, said: “The opening of the Arabic Language Hall at the University of Salamanca marks a strategic step in promoting Arabic and strengthening its global presence. It reflects Sharjah’s vision and the commitment of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi to strengthening the Arabic language’s presence in leading academic institutions, to build cultural bridges between peoples.”

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary General of ALA, said: “The initiative is one of a series of flagship projects led by the Academy to promote and teach Arabic to non-native speakers. The hall will serve as a scientific and cultural centre for students and researchers, strengthening Arabic’s status as a global language of science, culture and civilisation.”

Dr. Juan Manuel Corchado, Rector of the University of Salamanca, expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi for his support of the project. He said the initiative reflects a genuine commitment to advancing cultural and intellectual dialogue between civilisations and will support the development of Arabic-language programmes at the university while opening new avenues for academic cooperation.

The project stems from institutional collaboration led by ALA, in coordination with the Department of Arabic Language and Oriental Studies at the University of Salamanca, with direct follow-up from Arabist Dr Laura Cagao. The hall has been fully established, furnished and equipped with digital resources, books and core publications, creating a comprehensive learning environment for non-native speakers to acquire Arabic and develop proficiency in speaking and writing.

Founded in 1215, the University of Salamanca is one of Europe’s oldest universities, with a long history of teaching Arabic. It has helped sustain the language’s presence in Europe, making the new hall a significant addition to that tradition.

Sharjah’s continued efforts to support Arabic globally are reflected in this project, which also highlights its role in strengthening the language’s presence in educational institutions and reinforcing its status as a bridge for cultural and intellectual exchange between peoples.