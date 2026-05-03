Google launches its first data center project in Austria

VIENNA, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Google has officially broken ground on its first data centre in Austria.

Located on a 50-hectare site in Upper Austria, the facility is designed with an operational capacity of 150 MW to address the rising demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence solutions.

The project is a cornerstone of Google’s commitment to operate on carbon-free energy by 2030 through a reliance on solar power, photovoltaic systems, and plans to repurpose waste heat generated by servers for industrial processes and district heating networks.

The development is expected to significantly boost Austria's digital infrastructure and innovation landscape, creating approximately 100 direct roles for high-level engineers and technicians while the construction phase is projected to support thousands of indirect jobs.

Beyond infrastructure, the project emphasises a strategic partnership with local universities involving the development of specialised curricula and AI certification programs to ensure a steady pipeline of skilled technical talent.

This move strengthens Austria’s position within the European market, establishing the country as an advanced economic hub for technology, cloud services, and AI.