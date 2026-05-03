GCC, European Parliament discuss strengthening ties, regional developments

RIYADH, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), received a delegation from the European Parliament, headed by Reinhold Lopatka, today at the General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the partnership and cooperation between the GCC and the European Parliament, aimed at serving mutual interests and benefiting their peoples, while contributing to the further support of Gulf-European relations.

They also exchanged views on optimal ways and proposals to enhance bilateral relations. In response to questions from the parliamentary delegation, Albudaiwi emphasised that the GCC states seek to strengthen ties with their regional and international partners to promote development, prosperity, security, and stability. He pointed out that the delegation’s visit to the General Secretariat today strengthens Gulf-European relations and opens broader horizons for cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments. The members of the European Parliament delegation underlined their support for the GCC states in the face of recent Iranian attacks against them.​