Manchester United edge Liverpool in Premier League thriller

LONDON, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Manchester United secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Liverpool today at Old Trafford in a pivotal Week 35 Premier League clash.

The result sees United climb to 64 points to occupy third place, while Liverpool remain in fourth on 58 points. Matheus Cunha fired the hosts ahead after just six minutes, with Benjamin Sesko doubling the advantage in the 14th minute.

Liverpool fought back as Dominik Szoboszlai pulled one back in the 47th minute before Cody Gakpo levelled the scoring in the 56th. However, Kobbie Mainoo proved to be the hero for United, restoring the lead in the 77th minute to seal the win.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Bournemouth cruised to a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.