Emirates National Schools announces opening of applications for scholarship programme

ABU DHABI, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates National Schools has announced the opening of applications for its Scholarship Programme for Outstanding and Talented Students for the academic year 2026 to 2027.

This initiative reflects the schools’ longstanding commitment to preparing academically and nationally distinguished generations capable of competition, innovation, and meaningful contribution to society and the nation.

It also underscores the schools’ dedication to providing equal educational opportunities for high achieving and gifted students, while enabling them to develop their capabilities and skills in an advanced and inspiring learning environment.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Secretary General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates National Schools, affirmed that the programme embodies the vision of the wise leadership in supporting national talent. He noted that the continued implementation of the scholarship programme reflects its success in achieving its objectives, whether in attracting high performing students or in fostering a positive competitive environment within the schools.

He stated, “The programme has demonstrated its positive impact in previous cycles by attracting academically outstanding and talented students. It has also contributed to strengthening a healthy spirit of competition within the school community and encouraging students to maintain high levels of performance, achievement, and commitment. We believe that true investment begins with the student, and supporting outstanding and gifted students is a direct investment in the future of the nation.”

Lachlan MacKinnon, Director General of Emirates National Schools, stated that the scholarship programme is one of the key initiatives that distinguishes Emirates National Schools, given its role in attracting academically excellent and talented students across various fields.

He added that this has been clearly reflected in scholarship recipients over the past years, many of whom have achieved advanced academic results, participated in scientific, athletic, and artistic competitions at the national level, and distinguished themselves in leadership, volunteering, and community service. Some have also secured distinguished university admissions opportunities both within the country and abroad.

Emirates National Schools launched the programme for the first time in the academic year 2023 to 2024, offering 100 scholarships covering between 25 percent and 100 percent of tuition fees for students from Grade 6 to Grade 12, under the categories of academic merit and talent. A total of 175 students of various nationalities have benefited from the programme. The current cycle continues to target the same categories, with a focus on students who demonstrate strong academic records or notable achievements in science, technology, literature, arts, sports, and community engagement.

The schools also aim to build effective partnerships with parents, institutions, and relevant entities to enhance the quality of the educational process and meet the aspirations of students and their families. This reinforces the schools’ position as a nurturing environment for excellence and a key partner in supporting the UAE’s vision of building human capital, empowering promising national talents, and preparing future leaders capable of advancing the country’s development and progress.

Emirates National Schools has invited students to submit their applications through its official website www.ens.sch.ae or via the Scholarships page, and to review the terms and criteria of the programme. The application period will remain open until 30 June 2026. The schools have also designated the email ensscholarship@ctr.ens.sch.ae for inquiries and communication with different school branches.