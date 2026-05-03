Tadej Pogačar gifts UAE Team Emirates-XRG the 2026 Tour de Romandie title

GENEVA, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG claimed the 2026 Tour de Romandie title after winning the fifth and final stage on Sunday in Switzerland, securing the overall classification in his debut appearance at the race.

The Slovenian delivered a strong performance, pulling clear in the final kilometres to beat Germany’s Florian Lipowitz, who finished second, while fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič placed third on the stage.

Pogačar completed the race in a total time of 20:05:42, finishing 42 seconds ahead of Lipowitz and 2 minutes 44 seconds clear of France’s Lenny Martinez, who took third place overall.

With this triumph, Pogačar continues his dominance in week-long UCI WorldTour races, adding another title to his already impressive palmarès. The victory also raises his career tally to 117 wins, while UAE Team Emirates-XRG now holds 27 victories during the 2026 season so far.

Speaking after the win, Pogačar said the race had been tough, particularly due to the high pace imposed by rival teams, noting that the final climb required a major effort all the way to the finish line.

He added that the race holds special significance for him, as he has followed it since childhood and had always aspired to compete in and win it.