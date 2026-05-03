Two US soldiers missing during African Lion 2026 manoeuvres in Morocco

RABAT, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- United States Africa Command and the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces have announced that two American soldiers went missing while participating in military exercises in Morocco.

Official sources from the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, in a statement broadcast by the Maghreb Arabe Presse, confirmed that the two soldiers disappeared on Saturday during the African Lion 2026 exercise near a rocky cliff at Cap Draa in the Tan-Tan region.

Moroccan and American forces, alongside other nations participating in the drill, immediately launched coordinated search and rescue operations involving land, air, and sea assets. Investigations are currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident with additional updates expected as the situation develops.

Meanwhile, US Africa Command confirmed in a statement that the search is ongoing with the full participation of American, Moroccan, and partner forces, noting that the incident remains under investigation.