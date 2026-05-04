Mubadala, Tubacex launch TBX Nexxia in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Tubacex Group today announced the full operational launch of their joint venture in Abu Dhabi, marking the activation of the first regional manufacturing platform dedicated to advanced Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) solutions, including the official activation of TBX Nexxia, the new brand representing Tubacex’s corrosion-resistant alloy (CRA) OCTG value proposition, delivered through an end-to-end industrial platform.

The announcement was made at Mubadala’s stand during Make it in the Emirates 2026, underscoring Mubadala’s commitment to localising industrial capabilities, aiming to support strengthening the UAE's economic resilience and supporting the country's long-term energy ambitions.

Operating under the TBX Nexxia identity, the Abu Dhabi facility is fully operational and represents the first platform of its kind in the Middle East focused on advanced corrosion-resistant alloy (CRA) tubular solutions used in complex energy infrastructure.

Located in Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), it brings critical manufacturing capabilities closer to regional demand, helping ensure a more reliable and secure supply chain for essential energy projects.

The UAE facility is complemented by the mills in Spain and Brazil, confirming TBX Nexxia as a global end-to-end solution provider, from advanced materials design and tubular manufacturing to finishing, threading and technical support.

This milestone delivers on the strategic partnership announced by Mubadala and Tubacex in 2024, which included a US$200 million investment to establish an Abu Dhabi-anchored industrial platform and activate long-term operating capability aligned with the UAE's industrial development priorities.

Operating under the TBX Nexxia identity, the platform now moves from strategic commitment to operational capability within the UAE's energy and manufacturing ecosystem.

The activation has been supported by ADNOC as the cornerstone client, which entrusted TBX Nexxia with the long-term supply of CRA tubulars for gas extraction and production in Abu Dhabi.

For Abu Dhabi and the UAE, the significance of this activation extends well beyond manufacturing. In recent years, global supply chains have faced mounting disruption driven by geopolitical uncertainty, shipping route volatility, and rising demand for critical industrial materials.

These conditions have reinforced the importance of localising sectors essential to economic continuity and energy security. By bringing advanced OCTG manufacturing onshore in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala supports reducing dependency on distant processing centres, shortening delivery timelines, and embedding greater resilience into its industrial base.

The platform supports critical energy infrastructure projects, across conventional and lower-carbon applications by providing specialised tubular solutions engineered for high-performance and highly corrosive operating environments.

Manufacturing these products locally enables faster response times, greater delivery certainty, and stronger operational continuity for strategic energy projects across the region.

The activation also advances broader national priorities by expanding high-value industrial activity, creating specialised jobs, and deepening knowledge transfer in advanced manufacturing — from metallurgists and process engineers to quality specialists and skilled technicians, including quality systems, documentation and traceability standards required for critical energy supply chains.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of the UAE Investments platform at Mubadala, said, "This project reflects Mubadala's long-term commitment to building strategic industries that strengthen national resilience and economic competitiveness. By localising advanced manufacturing capabilities in Abu Dhabi, we are helping create a stronger industrial base that supports energy security, develops technical expertise, and enables long-term value creation for the country."

Josu Imaz, Chief Executive Officer of Tubacex Group, said, "TBX Nexxia brings together our CRA OCTG value proposition under a single identity, delivered through an end-to-end industrial platform. With Abu Dhabi as the regional anchor and integrated industrial capabilities across Spain and Brazil, we are positioned to support customers with reliability, traceability, and technical proximity across the full lifecycle of critical energy projects."

Omar Abdulla Alnuaimi, ADNOC Acting Group Chief, Commercial and ICV, said, “We welcome the launch of TBX Nexxia, which marks an important milestone in localising advanced piping solutions and strengthening the resilience of the UAE’s energy supply chains. This achievement reflects how ADNOC’s In-Country Value programme continues to drive domestic manufacturing, accelerate industrial growth, and create long-term value for the UAE.”

With a total production capacity of 20,000 tonnes per year in CRA OCTG and a growing technical workforce, TBX Nexxia is positioned to support regional energy infrastructure for decades to come, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's role as a trusted industrial hub serving both national and international markets.

As the UAE continues to accelerate industrial development through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates and Operation 300bn, the activation of TBX Nexxia demonstrates how long-term partnerships translate national ambition into operational capability.

The platform reflects a shared commitment between Mubadala and Tubacex to invest in infrastructure that delivers tangible value — improving supply reliability, strengthening local industry, and contributing to the UAE's long-term economic resilience.

The partnership is also underpinned by Tubacex’s ESG leadership, including an A (Leadership) rating in CDP Climate Change and strong positioning in S&P Global’s ESG assessments, aligned with its Group’s sustainability roadmap, Ambition 2030.