Empowering Emirati women in sovereign sectors strategic investment enhancing national readiness, global impact: Reem Al Hashimy

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed that the UAE continues to consolidate a development model centreed on investing in people and elevating national competencies across sovereign sectors. At the heart of that model stands Emirati woman as an active partner in nation‑building and a core component of national security and sustainable development.

In an interview with Zayed Military University Newspaper, she added that rapid geopolitical shifts, changing balances of power, and evolving forms of conflict, including cyber, media and intelligence warfare, have strengthened the interconnection between military, economic and political power. She noted that this reality requires the preparation of leaders capable of strategic analysis, decisive decision-making and understanding evolving international policies.

Reem Al Hashimy stated that military education in the UAE plays a qualitative role in shaping women’s leadership and decision‑making through an integrated training environment that differs fundamentally from traditional educational paths in both the nature of preparation and the level of readiness required.

The following is the full text of the interview:

Q: Amidst rapid geopolitical shifts, how critical is it to prepare leaders who possess integrated military and academic expertise?

A: In the face of accelerating geopolitical shifts and the complex security and strategic challenges they bring, preparing leaders who combine military experience with academic insight is increasingly vital and reflects the depth of the UAE’s national vision.

Modern shifts in power dynamics and the evolving nature of conflict — including cyber, information and intelligence warfares — have strengthened the link between military, economic and political power. This reality requires leaders capable of strategic analysis, decisive action and an understanding of evolving international policies.

Leaders who pair military training with academic backgrounds in administration, policy and international relations are better equipped to manage complex crises, which is a strategic necessity that enhances the UAE’s ability to meet diverse challenges efficiently and demonstrates that leadership is founded on skill, competence and delivery.

Q: How does military education in UAE refine women’s leadership and decision‑making skills?

A: Military education in UAE plays a qualitative role in shaping women’s leadership and decision‑making through an integrated training environment that differs fundamentally from traditional educational paths in both the nature of preparation and the level of readiness required.

In UAE, military education offers women opportunities entirely distinct from conventional routes. It is not merely a course of study; it is a practical laboratory for leadership and decision-making. The curriculum blends field training, academic study and military discipline, strengthening the ability to make rapid, accurate decisions.

Furthermore, it builds a leadership character capable of strategic thinking under pressure, focusing on practical capabilities aligned with security and military realities.

Q: How do you assess the evolution of Emirati women’s presence in sovereign sectors, particularly in military and education?

A: Since the founding of UAE, our leadership has prioritised the role of Emirati women, recognising their central contribution to national development and ensuring their empowerment across fields, including the military where Emirati women have demonstrated distinguished presence and high competence that reflect responsibility and belonging.

With the establishment of the Federation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan made the consolidation of security, stability, and prosperity a priority for all sons and daughters of the nation.

The founding of Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School as the Gulf’s first women’s military college was a pivotal step that strengthened women’s role in national defence and international peacekeeping.

H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation also played a prominent role in advancing women’s education and empowerment, contributing to pioneering achievements across sectors.

The presence of Emirati women in sovereign sectors is a qualitative development rooted in competence and merit within an institutional approach that promotes equal opportunity.

Emirati women have proven their capabilities through service in the armed forces and national and humanitarian missions, reflecting a comprehensive concept of national security and integrated roles for men and women.

In education, women have been central to building human capital whether through academic roles or leadership positions and decision making, contributing to curriculum development, innovation and the promotion of identity and openness, representing a strategic investment in future generations.

Q: How does the integration of male and female cadets in a unified military training environment enhance leadership efficiency?

A: Zayed Military University’s experience in integrating male and female cadets within a unified military training environment is a regional milestone, significant not only organisationally but philosophically in preparing defence and security leaders under a concept of comprehensive national partnership.

The integration is more than military training; it is a real experiment in producing leaders who work with team spirit and make decisions in a competitive environment that mirrors operational reality.

It strengthens participatory leadership and confirms that military decision‑making is not individual but the product of diverse perspectives and expertise.

Educationally, it transforms military training into the building of a holistic leadership character, fostering discipline, mutual respect, communication skills and confidence, and preparing cadres able to manage diverse teams efficiently within a unified operational system.

Q: What is the significance of investing in the education of Emirati women within military and security tracks?

A: Investing in Emirati women’s education in military and security tracks is a strategic choice that transcends sectoral concerns to become a cornerstone of national human capital and the UAE’s regional and international standing.

It reflects a deep understanding of the need to diversify national expertise and build a strong, qualified human capital base.

When women enter these fields they do not merely fill vacancies; they bring new intellectual frameworks and competencies that enhance security and military institutional readiness, support innovation and renew thinking in confronting challenges.

Q: How do Emirati female leaders enhance the nation’s presence in international humanitarian and development action?

A: The UAE’s global humanitarian and development presence is built not only on resources but on the competence of Emirati personnel who can plan and execute in the toughest conditions and in times of crises and disasters.

Emirati female leaders amplify that impact by not only managing teams but by leading strategic planning and field implementation with efficiency.

Examples include Emirati female doctors in field hospitals delivering care under difficult circumstances and leaving a deep humanitarian imprint.

UAE supports the UN Women, Peace and Security agenda and promotes women’s roles in conflict prevention, peacebuilding and protecting women’s rights in relief and recovery.

Q: How can female graduates of Zayed Military University contribute to defence and security apparatus?

A: Female graduates are not merely officers but leaders with strategic mindsets that combine military discipline and academic depth, qualifying them to make effective decisions in complex, changing environments.

Their contribution extends beyond operational readiness to strengthening a modern defence system based on analysis, risk management and sustainable thinking.

They reinforce the conviction that system strength lies in diversity and competence and that protecting the nation is measured by the ability to deliver results.

Q: What is the outlook for Emirati female leadership in sovereign sectors over the next decade?

A: Looking ahead, Emirati female leadership is poised to move from influential presence to strategic, cross‑sectoral impact, reflecting the maturity of the UAE’s institutional experience.

Future leaders will be characterised by multidisciplinary leadership, active international engagement, institutional foundations rooted in competence and merit, sustained knowledge empowerment and the ability to make decisions confidently in complex, high‑risk environments.