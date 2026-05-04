RAK Ceramics participates in 'Make it in the Emirates 2026'

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- RAK Ceramics announced its participation in the 5th edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026, taking place from 4th to 7th May at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Through its participation, the company is showcasing its latest innovations and reinforce its commitment to advancing the UAE’s industrial ecosystem.

The company is presenting a range of its latest product innovations and integrated solutions, alongside insights into its core corporate pillars, long-term strategic direction, and strong Emirati identity rooted in heritage and craftsmanship.

In addition, RAK Ceramics is highlighting a selection of its key brands and premium offerings, including Maximus and ELIE SAAB surfaces, which represent the company’s leadership in large-format slabs and luxury design collaborations.

The participation comes at a time when the UAE’s manufacturing sector continues to demonstrate resilience and cohesion amid evolving global and regional dynamics.

RAK Ceramics’ presence at MIITE 2026 reflects its ongoing role as a leading industrial player aligned with national priorities to strengthen local manufacturing capabilities, enhance supply chain integration, and contribute to the country’s broader economic diversification and industrial growth agenda.

During the event, the company will engage with key stakeholders from across the public and private sectors, including industry leaders, investors, and partners, to explore collaboration opportunities and support the development of innovative, scalable manufacturing solutions.

RAK Ceramics emphasised that its participation in MIITE 2026 underscores its commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of building a globally competitive industrial base, while continuing to deliver high-quality products that meet both domestic and international market demands.