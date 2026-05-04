2PointZero reports AED2.3 billion net profit in Q1 2026

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- 2PointZero Group today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, recording strong revenue growth of 1,823 percent and achieving net profit at the group level of AED2.3 billion, in a performance reflecting the consolidation of financial results following the merger with 2PointZero and Ghitha Holding.

The group’s strong performance contributed to achieving adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, excluding fair value changes and non-recurring items, of AED2.5 billion, compared to AED0.5 billion during the first quarter of 2025.

Net profit from the group’s companies increased by 1,610 percent year-on-year, driven by the consolidation of the results of Tendam, 2PointZero and Ghitha Holding, in addition to strong growth across various sectors.

The reported net profit of AED2.3 billion includes unrealised revaluation gains of AED1.1 billion resulting from core investments and market fluctuations.

2PointZero Group continued to enhance integration and digital transformation initiatives across all its sectors, supporting operational efficiency and maintaining revenue momentum. The group’s revenues increased by 1,823 percent year-on-year to reach AED9.9 billion, driven by organic growth and the consolidation of Tendam, 2PointZero and Ghitha Holding.

The blended gross profit margin maintained a strong level at 30 percent, confirming the sustainability of profitability across the core business portfolio.

2PointZero Group also maintained a strong balance sheet, supported by a cash balance of AED9.5 billion and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The implementation of its long-term strategy continues to deliver tangible results, as the group builds a diversified investment portfolio across its main sectors and works to seize high-return investment opportunities through its investment arm.

Samia Bouazza, Chief Executive Officer of 2PointZero Group, said that the quarter witnessed notable activity, as the group completed the acquisition of a 60.8 percent majority stake in ISEM Packaging Group valued at AED704 million, making the packaging sector its sixth consumer vertical. The group also participated in the Series G funding round of WHOOP.

She added that through ePointZero, the group signed an agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in Traverse Midstream Partners in the United States for US$2.25 billion, in a significant step towards expanding into the energy infrastructure sector in North America.

She explained that these results reflect the importance of the approach the group adopts, which focuses on achieving strong performance across different economic cycles, rather than on a single quarterly result, noting that this discipline enables it to maintain its performance amid global conditions.