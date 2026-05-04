Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi advances ethical AI dialogue during Integrity Week

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) concluded its annual Integrity Week, reinforcing academic integrity as a core principle of teaching, student experience, and academic excellence.

Held in April 2026, this year’s edition aligned with SUAD’s “Year of AI”, examining artificial intelligence as both a tool and a subject of critical inquiry, in line with the UAE’s vision for responsible and ethical innovation.

The initiative reflects the University’s broader mission to develop critical thinkers and future leaders capable of engaging responsibly with knowledge in a complex, technology-driven world.

Throughout the week, students explored applied AI and its impact across academic disciplines, industry, and society. The programme emphasised that ethical principles such as critical thinking, intellectual rigour, and integrity remain fundamental in guiding the responsible use of AI.

The week concluded with students signing the Integrity Pledge, affirming their commitment to academic honesty, intellectual independence, and the responsible use of AI tools, marking a transition from awareness to accountability.

The programme included practical, discipline-based activities, notably an urban planning workshop led by the Department of Geography in collaboration with the SUAD Library. First-year students analysed mobility and public spaces in Downtown Abu Dhabi, comparing research outcomes generated through academic methods and AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

The exercise demonstrated that while AI accelerates idea generation, it often lacks contextual depth, highlighting the importance of critical judgement and disciplined inquiry in producing meaningful analysis.

Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, “Integrity Week reflects our commitment to developing students as thoughtful and responsible individuals. While AI can support learning, it cannot replace critical thinking, contextual understanding, and academic rigour.”

The initiative featured daily modules combining videos, podcasts, and interactive activities, forming a mandatory component for students ahead of examinations and reinforcing ethical awareness and academic responsibility.