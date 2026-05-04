Over 1,000 participants compete in Workers’ Race in Dubai marking International Workers’ Day

DUBAI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 1,000 participants took part in the Workers’ Race initiative organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the Meydan area of Dubai, in collaboration with the General Directorate for Identity and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) - Dubai, the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai (PCLA), and the Dubai Sports Council, as part of International Workers’ Day celebrations.

Khalil Khoori, Under-Secretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, alongside Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, and Eisa Sharif Al Marzouqi, Director of the Sports Events Department at the Dubai Sports Council, honoured the winners and distributed prizes and commemorative gifts.

Khalil Khoori said, “The UAE’s annual celebration of workers reflects deep appreciation for their role in enhancing labour market competitiveness and supporting sustainable economic growth. The workforce remains a vital engine driving development and a key partner in national progress.”

He added that MoHRE continues to organise initiatives with partners to enhance workers’ quality of life, wellbeing, and happiness, reinforcing a balanced and motivating work environment.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, said the strong participation reflects Dubai’s leadership in using sport to enhance quality of life and social cohesion. He noted that the event highlights sport as a platform for inclusion and appreciation of workers’ contributions to development.

He added that such initiatives support the Council’s strategy to encourage all segments of society to adopt sport as a sustainable lifestyle, while providing opportunities for the workforce to maintain wellbeing.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor said the initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to improving workers’ quality of life and promoting an inclusive work environment based on respect and appreciation. He emphasised that supporting workforce wellbeing is essential to sustainable development and strengthening overall productivity.

He added that GDRFA continues to support workforce stability through integrated services and initiatives that enhance quality of life and customer experience.