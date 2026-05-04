MoHAP showcases UAE healthcare system achievements in Latvia

DUBAI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has showcased the UAE’s leading experience in developing the national healthcare sector at the high-level international forum, “Prevention, Prediction, Protection: The Next Health Model”, held in Riga, the capital of Latvia.

During the event, the Ministry highlighted the UAE’s vision that places human health at the forefront and advances sustainability and quality of life goals in line with the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

The forum was attended by the Minister of Health of Latvia, and Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Health Regulation Sector representing the Minister of Health and Prevention, Noura Mohammed Abdul Hamid uma, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Latvia, as well as senior officials and healthcare experts from Lithuania, Estonia, Finland and Denmark.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of bilateral relations between the UAE and Latvia, particularly the growing cooperation in the health sector following the signing of a memorandum of understanding last February to strengthen collaboration in priority areas.

The Ministry also outlined the key features of the UAE’s healthcare system, presenting it as an integrated model that brings together health policies, innovation, artificial intelligence, regulatory frameworks, and digital infrastructure to develop a more resilient, efficient, and forward-looking healthcare sector.

The Ministry highlighted the vital role of digital transformation through the “Riayati” platform, the National Unified Medical Record, which connects healthcare providers across all emirates and enables the instant exchange of patients’ medical records. This integration supports faster care delivery and enhances service quality. The platform currently includes 32.58 million unified medical records, linked to 136,446 healthcare providers.

The Ministry also shared insights into the work of the Higher Medical Committee for Sick Leave, where delivery service time has been reduced from 14 days to just three days. Between November 2024 and December 2025, a total of 33,640 sick leave requests were approved, with procedures streamlined by 67 percent.

MoHAP also highlighted the achievements of the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue - 'Hayat”. As of November 2025, a total of 1,367 organs had been transplanted, including 759 kidney transplants, 471 liver transplants, 82 lung transplants, and 39 heart transplants, in addition to 59 dual transplant procedures carried out to date.

Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Health Regulation Sector, said the Ministry’s participation in the event is part of its commitment to sharing the UAE’s leading experience on the international stage, expanding health cooperation with partner countries, and strengthening the country’s role as an active contributor to shaping the future of healthcare.

He added, “The UAE has ranked first globally in nine health indicators and secured first place at both the Arab and GCC levels in 24 health indicators. Guided by the vision of its wise leadership, the country continues to advance a healthcare sector that keeps pace with evolving developments and strengthens quality of life for the community, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071.