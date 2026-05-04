Ajman University ranks 5th in UAE overall, 2nd globally in international collaboration research indicator

AJMAN, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University ranked fifth in the United Arab Emirates and 337th in Asia in the U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings 2026, reflecting continued progress in research performance and international academic engagement.

The University achieved a notable #2 global ranking in International Collaboration, highlighting its strong research partnerships with institutions worldwide. This indicator measures the proportion of publications produced with international partners and reflects the institution’s global research integration.

Ajman University also recorded strong performance across citation indicators, ranking #184 globally in normalised citation impact, #192 for the percentage of publications among the top 10 percent most cited, and #277 worldwide for highly cited papers within the top 1 percent.

These results indicate growing research visibility and influence, supported by continued investment in faculty development and research infrastructure.

Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said, “Our position in international collaboration reflects active engagement across institutions and disciplines, raising research standards and expanding impact beyond publication metrics.”

He added that the University remains committed to strengthening research environments and sustaining long-term academic value.

The U.S. News Best Global Universities Rankings assess institutions based on research reputation, publication output, citation performance, and international collaboration.

Ajman University’s 2026 results highlight its ongoing focus on enhancing research capacity, expanding global partnerships, and aligning academic programmes with emerging priorities.