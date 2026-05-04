Sharjah Ruler chairs University of Kalba Board of Trustees meeting

SHARJAH, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Kalba, chaired on Monday morning the meeting of the University of Kalba Board of Trustees at the university’s headquarters.

His Highness commended the progress achieved by the University of Kalba in recent years, as reflected in periodic achievement reports and the multiple partnerships established by the university. He expressed his appreciation to its leadership, board members, and specialised committees for their strong commitment to advancing the institution.

The Ruler of Sharjah highlighted that the emirate’s higher education journey began with the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah, both of which have earned distinguished positions. His Highness noted that establishing specialised universities across the emirate’s cities would benefit local communities, citing sports sciences in Kalba, marine sciences in Khorfakkan, and agricultural and animal sciences in Al Dhaid.

The Board approved the University of Kalba’s five-year strategy (2026–2031), which focuses on institutional excellence and sustainability, enhancing research and innovation impact, improving student employability and labour market readiness, building strategic partnerships and global presence, enabling lifelong learning and digital transformation, and promoting community integration and sustainable well-being.

The Board approved the appointment of Dr. George Nassis as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, as well as the appointment of two deans for the Colleges of Business Administration and Computing and Intelligent Systems.

The Board approved the launch of a biology programme specialising in living organisms and their phenomena. It also reviewed updates on accreditation approval for new academic programmes, including Bachelor of Science degrees in Sports Rehabilitation, Sports Nutrition and Health Wellness, Esports and Interactive Technologies, and Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

Additionally, two specialised tracks were approved within the current Physical Education and Sports Sciences programme: Physical Education and Sports Coaching and Management.

Dr Najwa Al Hosani, Chancellor of the University of Kalba, presented a summary of the university’s key achievements during the past academic period, covering academic development, research enhancement, community service, and progress in digital transformation.

The Board also reviewed reports and recommendations from its subcommittees, including the Academic Committee, the Financial Committee, the Compliance and Internal Audit Committee, and the Financial Resources Development Committee. A number of recommendations and development initiatives were approved to support the university’s future growth and readiness.

On the sidelines of the meeting, His Highness visited a student exhibition showcasing achievements in sports, scientific research, literary creativity, and academic output. The exhibition also featured scientific presentations related to students’ participation in the annual conference of the European College of Sport Science in Switzerland, reflecting their excellence and active engagement in international forums.