Sharjah Ruler witnesses MoU signing between University of Kalba, NAMA

SHARJAH, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Kalba, witnessed on Monday morning the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Kalba and NAMA Women Advancement at the university’s headquarters.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Najwa Al Hosani, Chancellor of the University of Kalba, and Maryam Al Hammadi, Director-General of NAMA Women Advancement.

The MoU aims to establish a comprehensive framework for joint collaboration between both parties across several fields, including scientific research, training and development, as well as strengthening media communication to facilitate knowledge exchange and achieve shared goals.

In the field of research, the MoU focuses on exchanging and publishing scientific studies, conducting research and surveys related to women, facilitating access to target community groups, granting ethical approvals for NAMA’s research topics, and reviewing research papers or reports presented by the organisation at local and international forums and conferences.

In training and development, the cooperation includes providing input on selected training content, offering qualified trainers, accrediting certain programmes delivered by NAMA, organising training programmes for female students in the organisation’s fields of expertise, exchanging training plans between both parties, conducting field visits, sharing expertise, and utilising university faculty members’ expertise in training teams.

In media communication, the MoU aims to promote NAMA’s programmes among university students, faculty members, and graduates, exchange media messages across both entities’ platforms, and enable the use of available facilities and resources when organising events, activities, and various programmes.