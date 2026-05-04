ADREC reveals latest property market performance indicators in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the entity responsible for regulating the real estate sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has revealed the latest performance indicators of the emirate’s property market over the past eight weeks, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance sector transparency and provide a clearer reading of market trends and real estate transactions, thereby reinforcing the confidence of investors, developers, and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi’s property sector.

Data from the centre confirmed that the past two months witnessed notable stability in real estate market performance, with strong levels of sales and rentals, continued launches of prominent real estate projects, active demand for ready residential units, and an increase in off-plan sales, reflecting sustained momentum in the sector and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for real estate investment.

Market data showed that approximately 2,600 residential unit sales transactions were recorded in March 2026, compared to around 2,700 transactions in the previous January and more than 3,100 transactions in February of the current year. Meanwhile, residential unit sales in April exceeded 3,200 transactions, surpassing the activity levels recorded in January and February 2026.

In terms of total sales value, April alone recorded more than AED13 billion in residential unit sales, reflecting continued strong activity in the property market and stable demand levels. Residential unit sales transactions include both off-plan and ready unit sales, with ready unit sales considered the most closely linked indicator of actual and immediate demand in the market, given their ability to provide a direct reading of buyer activity within the same period.

Over the past eight weeks, the market continued to perform within its usual range of natural variation, with strong activity in January and February, followed by relative stability in March, before activity returned to higher levels in April in line with historical market trends.

Ready unit sales recorded 482 units in March, with transaction values of approximately AED1.2 billion, compared to a monthly average of around 560 units valued at approximately AED1.6 billion during January and February. In April, 529 ready units were sold, with a value of approximately AED1.6 billion, consistent with typical market levels.

Meanwhile, off-plan real estate development projects maintained strong activity during the period, with the launch of several prominent new developments, including Tara Park by Modon, Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana Development, Yas Park Place by Aldar, and Sobha City Abu Dhabi.

The continued launch of new projects reflects the strength of ongoing momentum in real estate development activity, alongside continued monitoring and registration of off-plan sales transactions within the ADREC real estate registry during the coming period.

Historically, a limited proportion of listed properties has recorded declines in listing prices. Over the past two months, this proportion increased slightly, reflecting a modest rise in such adjustments within the market. However, the vast majority of listed properties, estimated at around 90 percent, continue to maintain their prices or record increases in listing prices.

As for properties that experienced price adjustments, these changes remained within a limited range, with approximately 85 to 90 percent of cases showing decreases of less than 10 percent from the previously listed price.

This indicates that pricing adjustments remain moderate and limited in impact, and do not reflect broad shifts or structural changes at the overall market level.

Meanwhile, the residential rental market continued its upward trajectory, with the number of leased and active residential units increasing on a weekly basis since the beginning of 2026.