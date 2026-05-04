startAD, NYU Abu Dhabi announce winners of Entrepreneurship Incubator Program

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based startup accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), in partnership with Agility, announced the winners of the NYUAD Entrepreneurship Incubator Program, focused on advancing student ventures in priority sectors including artificial intelligence, healthcare, and advanced industries.

Three teams were recognised for the strength of their ventures and potential for real-world impact.

Twynable won the Agility Innovation Award and AED10,000 for its AI-powered digital twin platform for facility management, integrating BIM models, sensor data, and operational records into a single intelligent system.

Colleged secured second place and AED7,500 for its peer-to-peer marketplace connecting high school students with verified university mentors, offering accessible admissions guidance.

Lemma Education received the Audience Choice Award and AED2,500 for its AI-powered voice-interactive mathematics learning platform designed to enhance students’ reasoning and problem-solving skills.

Ashwin Joshi, Director of startAD, said, “This cohort demonstrated strong technical depth and a clear commitment to solving practical challenges across sectors that matter to the UAE and the wider region.”

The programme brought together 40 founders from more than 20 nationalities, working across sectors including medtech, edtech, fintech, cybersecurity, agentic AI, productivity tools, and construction technology.

Participants progressed their ventures through mentorship, structured programmes, and access to partners across the UAE innovation ecosystem, including Mubadala, Hub71, Agility, and Nokia.

Frank Clary, Vice President of Sustainability at Agility, said, “startAD programmes equip young founders with practical tools, guidance, and exposure to build viable ventures, reflecting the importance of early-stage entrepreneurship support.”

The NYUAD Entrepreneurship Incubator Program forms part of startAD’s broader efforts to support early-stage ventures through collaboration with academic, public, and private sector partners.

To date, the programme has engaged more than 390 participants and supported 79 student ventures across six programmes, reinforcing its role in advancing entrepreneurship and innovation in the UAE.