Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, Orbitworks sign agreement to expand satellite monitoring services

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy (ADMA), the region’s leading academic institution for maritime training, and an integral part of AD Ports Group, has signed an agreement with Orbitworks Satellites Manufacturing – L.L.C. – S.P.C. (Orbitworks) to secure advanced Earth Observation (EO) services through its Altair satellite constellation.

The agreement, formally signed at the Make it In the Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi on May 4th, 2026, will enable ADMA to expand its digital services and research capabilities across the maritime ecosystem, minerals exploration, and environmental monitoring.

Satellite-derived intelligence will support ports management and monitoring, enabling real-time visibility into vessel traffic, port infrastructure, and coastal activity to improve operational efficiency and situational awareness across maritime facilities. Together, these capabilities will help strengthen the quality and velocity of applied research, innovation, and data-driven decision-making across coastal and offshore environments.

Dr. Yasser Al Wahedi, President of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, said, “Our agreement with Orbitworks represents a significant step in ADMA’s efforts, driven by its research arm, Orbion Maritime Intelligence LLC, towards transforming applied research into operationally relevant capabilities that shape the future of global trade. By leveraging advanced satellite and AI-enabled intelligence, we are unlocking new capabilities that enhance decision-making, optimise supply chains, and support sustainability across key sectors, reinforcing AD Ports Group’s long-term economic and environmental ambitions.”

Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, Acting CEO, Orbitworks, said, “Orbitworks was established to advance the UAE’s space ambitions by combining global expertise with strong local capabilities. Through this agreement, we are proud to deliver a fully integrated, UAE-assembled satellite solution that enables advanced intelligence across key sectors, supporting the development of more efficient, resilient, and sustainable digital services in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Altair is a 10-satellite, multi-sensor Earth observation constellation equipped with Optical, Infrared, Thermal, and RF sensing capabilities, with onboard AI processing powered by Nvidia GPUs. Its advanced imaging payloads and optimised orbital design enable frequent revisit rates and consistent data acquisition, supporting applications including maritime domain awareness, environmental monitoring, land and coastal-use analysis, and resource and infrastructure assessment.

The research initiative will enable advanced intelligence capabilities in the minerals sector, including the identification of prospective deposits and the digital optimisation of mineral logistics. These insights are expected to enhance the efficient routing of minerals from source to processing facilities, smelters, and metal production hubs within the KEZAD Group ecosystem, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as a regional hub for mineral processing and trade.

In agriculture, it will support planning and routing services, including crop yield forecasting, fertiliser delivery optimisation, and harvest logistics planning. These capabilities are expected to improve the coordination of agricultural supply chains linked to ports, trade corridors, and export infrastructure, further enhancing efficiency across integrated logistics networks.

In addition, the initiative will enable advanced ecological research into UAE seagrass ecosystems, recognised for their resilience to extreme marine heat. Leveraging satellite-based monitoring, researchers will analyse habitat distribution, ecosystem health, and adaptation mechanisms to inform long-term sustainability strategies.

This research activity will be conducted in collaboration with Orbital Stations Monaco, bringing international scientific expertise to support ocean and environmental research.