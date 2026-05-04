Dubai Autodrome Unveils 'Motodrome' integrated off-road motorsport destination

DUBAI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Autodrome, a subsidiary of Union Properties, has unveiled MotoDrome, a new a purpose-built off-road motorsport destination designed to bring multiple riding disciplines into a single, structured environment. in the UAE.

Located within the venue’s Hill Circuit, MotoDrome introduces a new dimension to Dubai Autodrome’s year-round offering, serving as a central hub for off-road riding that caters to riders of all levels, from first-time riders to experienced enthusiasts.

At its core is a high-quality motocross circuit, complemented by a dedicated flow track designed for smaller bikes and entry-level riders. The wider destination accommodates a range of disciplines, including quads, cross cars, 4x4 activations, and electric dirt bikes, reflecting the growing demand for diverse off-road experiences.

Designed to support rider progression, MotoDrome features a 1.8-kilometre main track and a 1.2-kilometre flow track, with three progressive riding levels that allow participants to build confidence and advance over time. The track’s use of elevation creates a more dynamic and engaging riding experience, setting it apart within the region.

Operations will follow a structured approach, with sessions segmented by rider level and vehicle type to ensure a controlled and high-quality experience. Dedicated sessions will cater to bikes, quads, electric bikes and younger riders, all adhering to the same world-class motorsports and HSE standards that Dubai Autodrome is renowned for.

Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome, commented, “MotoDrome marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Dubai Autodrome, a subsidiary of Union Properties. As we expand our offering, our focus remains on creating accessible, structured experiences built around the needs of our community. With MotoDrome, we are bringing multiple off-road experiences together in one purpose-built environment, while maintaining the standards of quality, safety, and experience that define Dubai Autodrome.”

From launch, MotoDrome will be open to the public, with an initial focus on training programmes and open track days. Over time, the destination will introduce a summer night series featuring multiple rounds of racing across bike, e-bike, and quad categories, establishing a new platform for competitive off-road motorsport in the UAE.

Future phases will further expand the offering, including the introduction of a dedicated dirt go-kart track, reinforcing MotoDrome as a long-term addition to Dubai Autodrome’s growing ecosystem.

The launch of MotoDrome, with phase one expected to be completed by the end of May, marks a natural expansion of Dubai Autodrome’s offering as it continues to evolve beyond traditional circuit racing. Alongside international endurance events such as the Michelin 24H Dubai and the Asian Le Mans Series, and a growing calendar of entertainment and community experiences, the venue continues to operate at scale across multiple formats.