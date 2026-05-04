Dubai to host World Police Summit 2026 in November

DUBAI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the fifth edition of the World Police Summit will be held from 16th to 18th November 2026, organised by Dubai Police in partnership with DXB LIVE.

Held under the theme “Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations”, the upcoming edition will feature an expanded agenda, broader international participation, and enhanced collaboration across sectors.

The Summit serves as a leading global platform bringing together law enforcement and security experts to exchange knowledge, address emerging challenges, and showcase advanced technologies, while strengthening international cooperation.

The 2026 edition will include more than 15 thematic tracks and over 270 sessions and panel discussions, with participation from around 220 speakers representing more than 110 countries. Discussions will focus on the future of smart policing and evolving global security priorities.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said, “The World Police Summit reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing global security and strengthening international policing systems through collaboration and innovation.”

He added that the Summit, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for security dialogue and the development of solutions to emerging threats.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said the Summit highlights Dubai’s ability to convene global expertise and foster meaningful collaboration, contributing to a more connected and resilient future.

The fifth edition introduces a stronger focus on integration between people, technology, and operations, aiming to enhance cross-border coordination and operational readiness.

Key topics include anti-money laundering, organised crime, counter-narcotics, aviation security, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, alongside new tracks covering officer wellbeing, space and satellite security, emergency response, and advanced fraud prevention. A dedicated focus on “Leadership at the Core” will highlight future leadership development.

Held under the umbrella of the UAE Ministry of Interior, the Summit will feature participation from leading international organisations, including the United Nations Office, UNICEF, UNOPS, Europol, Interpol, the FBI, UNODC, ASEANAPOL, IPA, and IACP, alongside specialised networks such as Barnahus Network, Council of Europe, ROADPOL, AQUAPOL, AIRPOL, Crimestoppers International, and Interport Police.

High-level participants will include ministers of interior, police chiefs, and global experts, among them Panče Toškovski, Minister of Internal Affairs of North Macedonia, and Benone-Marian Matei, Inspector General of the Romanian Police.

The World Police Summit Awards will continue to accept nominations across 13 categories, recognising excellence in areas such as criminal investigation, road safety, forensics, anti-narcotics, customer service, and artificial intelligence in policing. Submissions close on 25th September 2026, with winners to be announced on 9th November and honoured on 18th November.

An accompanying exhibition will feature more than 170 global exhibitors showcasing advanced security and safety technologies, including AI, cybersecurity, biometric systems, drones, and defence solutions.

The Summit is supported by leading global companies, including Vitronic as platinum sponsor, alongside Presight, SAS, Hikvision, Du, Dahua Technology, Convergint, Zenith Technologies, Linev Systems, and Nuctech, reinforcing its role as a global hub for security innovation.