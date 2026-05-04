Zayed University, Dubai Culture celebrate first cohort of Museum Management & Curatorial Studies Program

DUBAI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed University (ZU) and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) marked a milestone in their collaboration with the final presentations of the inaugural cohort of the Museum Management and Curatorial Studies Programme.

The initiative aims to equip Emirati talent with academic knowledge, curatorial expertise, and practical experience to lead museums and cultural institutions in line with the UAE’s long-term cultural vision.

The event was held at the Innovation Center on Zayed University’s Dubai campus, attended by Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture; Professor Kevin Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zayed University; and Muna Faisal Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer of the Museums and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, alongside faculty members and students.

Developed by Zayed University’s Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE) and the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises in partnership with Dubai Culture, the programme combines academic study with hands-on training to support the UAE’s growing cultural sector.

Kevin Hall said, “Our partnership with Dubai Culture reflects a shared vision to bridge academic excellence with real-world experience, ensuring students graduate with the knowledge and leadership capabilities needed to contribute to the UAE’s cultural landscape.”

Muna Faisal Al Gurg said the programme supports the development of specialised talent in museum management, strengthening its role in preserving heritage and reinforcing national identity.

She added, “The initiative builds integrated career pathways that enable students to transition effectively into the workforce, contributing to richer museum experiences and reinforcing their role as cultural landmarks.”

The programme included advanced seminars, a 16-week internship within Dubai Culture’s museums, and 12 weeks of practical engagement across cultural events and museum operations, concluding with final project presentations before a specialised panel.

Several graduates are expected to join Dubai Culture, reflecting the programme’s success in linking academic preparation with professional practice.

The initiative highlights Zayed University’s role in developing future cultural leaders. H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, is an alumna of the university, underscoring its contribution to nurturing Emirati talent.

The programme targets Emirati students interested in museum management, heritage preservation, and cultural leadership, supporting national priorities to strengthen cultural infrastructure.

The event concluded with a certificate ceremony and networking session, with both entities exploring the launch of a second cohort and the expansion of their long-term partnership.