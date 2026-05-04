Mada Media signs contracts worth nearly AED1 billion in Q1 2026

DUBAI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mada Media, the company responsible for organising, developing, and managing the out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector in Dubai, announced the signing of new advertising contracts in the first quarter of 2026 with a total value of AED971.3 million.

The agreements, spanning five to seven years, reflect continued momentum in the sector and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading investment hub for OOH advertising.

The agreements form part of Mada Media’s efforts to organise and develop Dubai’s OOH advertising market by fostering long-term partnerships, advancing advertising infrastructure, and accelerating digitalisation. These efforts support high-quality investment and enhance the efficiency of the city’s advertising ecosystem, in line with Dubai’s vision to build an integrated urban environment that combines innovation, sustainability, and well-being.

The OOH advertising sector in the UAE continues to experience steady growth, driven by digital transformation and urban expansion. According to PwC, Dubai accounts for 73% of the OOH market in the UAE, with digital out‑of‑home (DOOH) advertising remaining a key driver of this growth.

Reports from WPP Media, the media investment arm of the global advertising and communications group WPP, indicate that the global OOH advertising market exceeds $50 billion, with continued growth expected in 2026. Meanwhile, MAGNA, the global media intelligence and investment unit of IPG Mediabrands, reports that the sector is sustaining steady annual growth of around 5%, further reinforcing its appeal as a long-term investment channel.

Commenting on the company’s performance during the first quarter of the year, Matar Al Tayer, Chairman of Mada Media, stated, “The award of long-term advertising contracts valued at nearly AED1 billion underscores the strength and maturity of Dubai’s OOH advertising sector, as well as the high level of investors’ confidence in its sustained growth and ability to deliver stable medium and long-term returns.

“These results highlight the effectiveness of Mada Media’s mission to transform and future-proof the sector in line with global best practices. By embracing high-value partnerships and advancing a digitally enabled infrastructure, the company is enhancing asset performance and reinforcing the sector’s position as a compelling and competitive investment destination. These achievements also reflect the broader global shift towards digitalisation and the integration of OOH advertisement within smart city ecosystems, an approach that aligns closely with Dubai’s vision of building a forward-looking urban environment that balances innovation, sustainability, and quality of life.”

He further said, “Mada Media will remain committed to broadening the investment landscape, driving sustainable returns, and accelerating sector growth in line with Dubai’s economic vision, further cementing the emirate’s standing as a pioneering global hub for OOH advertising.”

Mansoor Al Sabahi, CEO of Mada Media, said, “The value of the contracts secured in the first quarter set the foundation for our next phase, as we work to reshape the OOH sector within a more structured, regulation‑aligned framework. They reflect our commitment to sector development, the capabilities we have built in a short time, and our ability to drive expansion through advanced models that attract long‑term, high‑value strategic investments, contributing to Dubai’s prosperity and its Gross Domestic Product.”

Al Sabahi added, “From the outset, we focused on establishing clear regulatory and operational frameworks that enhance transparency, accelerate processes, and enable effective investment and management of a wide network of OOH advertising assets across Dubai, strengthening the sector’s foundations while balancing commercial priorities with the beautification of the city’s urban landscape.

“Looking ahead, we will continue offering strategic high-value opportunities for our partners and investors, advancing OOH infrastructure, and accelerating digital transformation to support sustainable growth and ensure alignment with the evolving needs of the city, its residents, and its guests.”

Mada Media oversees the regulation, development, and management of Dubai’s OOH advertising sector through clear and transparent regulatory frameworks and procedures that ensure full compliance with the OOH Advertising Manual and all relevant legislation. As a benchmark model, this approach enhances public and traffic safety, preserves the city’s visual identity, prevents visual clutter, and supports sustainability in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, while advancing digital transformation in line with global best practices.