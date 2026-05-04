Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates 'Guardians of the Nation' exhibition

SHARJAH, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, inaugurated the “Guardians of the Nation” exhibition at the university’s main building.

Upon arrival, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed took commemorative photos with participating entities. The event featured an aerial performance by the UAE aerobatic team Al Fursan, which drew the UAE flag in the sky, drawing wide applause. He also signed the commemorative board, writing, “We have always been and will remain proud of the UAE.”

Organised by the University of Sharjah in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, Sharjah Police, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Emirates Fine Arts Society, and several museums and art centres, the exhibition reflects support for cultural initiatives that reinforce national values and express loyalty and pride in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the exhibition halls, viewing artworks by Emirati and resident artists highlighting the sacrifices of the nation’s protectors. He also visited participating pavilions showcasing innovation and institutional contributions.

The opening ceremony included the national anthem and a film highlighting the readiness of the UAE Armed Forces. Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, expressed appreciation for the support of national initiatives, noting that the exhibition coincides with the Golden Jubilee of the unification of the Armed Forces.

He said the exhibition represents a message of loyalty, bringing together artistic expression and national memory to honour those who defend the nation.

Ajami also announced an initiative by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed to allocate ten scholarships for UAE Armed Forces personnel, highlighting education as an extension of national service.

Saeed Ali Obaid Boshabs Al Ali, Assistant Under-Secretary for Resources and Support Services at the Ministry of Defence, expressed appreciation for the support of the exhibition, noting its significance in marking the anniversary of the Armed Forces’ unification and reflecting values of unity and loyalty.

The exhibition features around 40 artworks by 35 artists, including paintings, sculptures, and models portraying the bravery of the UAE Armed Forces and scenes from their daily duties. Among the highlights is UAE Sofa by Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al Mualla, symbolising unity through a design shaped like the UAE map using Ghaf wood.

Participating entities included the Ministry of Defence, Sharjah Police, Sharjah Civil Defence, and Dubai Culture, alongside museums such as the 1185 Museum and Testimonies of Love for Zayed Museum, which showcased artefacts documenting national history and the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

At the conclusion, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed honoured participating and supporting entities.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and representatives from government entities, cultural institutions, and the artistic community.