Community Development Authority in Dubai announces results of 8th Social Survey

DUBAI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) has announced the results of the eighth Social Survey (2024–2025), underscoring the emirate’s commitment to advancing a data-driven social development ecosystem and supporting decision-making aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The survey also supports efforts to strengthen family stability and social cohesion, in line with the ‘Year of Family’.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the Social Survey serves as a strategic tool to understand societal dynamics and anticipate future needs. She noted that it reflects an integrated institutional approach that leverages data to serve people and enables the development of more effective and responsive social policies.

She said, “The results of the eighth cycle reaffirm that Dubai continues to progress steadily towards its development goals, placing people and families at the centre of its priorities. This enhances quality of life and reinforces societal stability, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.”

The Social Survey is a key national reference in Dubai, providing a comprehensive view of society and its transformations. It measures core indicators including quality of life, family and social cohesion, and levels of well-being and stability, supporting the development and impact of social policies.

The survey covers seven pillars: quality of life; family cohesion; social cohesion and community awareness; social inclusion; social needs and financial well-being; societal values and Emirati culture; and digital life. Together, these pillars offer a holistic view of life in Dubai.

Under the quality of life pillar, results showed continued improvement, with the average happiness score reaching 8.6 and overall life satisfaction at 8.72 out of 10, reflecting high levels of well-being across society. In addition, around 95% of residents identified Dubai as their preferred place to live, citing a strong sense of safety and the freedom to practice religion—clear indicators of public trust and a supportive environment.

The findings also showed a high level of pride among UAE residents living in Dubai, reaching 96.4%, reflecting the strength of the emirate’s inclusive and diverse social model.

The happiness index among senior citizens and elderly residents reached 86.8%, highlighting a high quality of life and the inclusiveness of the survey across all segments of society.

Across the family cohesion and social cohesion and community awareness pillars, the Family Bond Index reached 95.3%, underscoring the central role of the family as a cornerstone of social stability. This reflects the impact of ongoing efforts to strengthen family ties and values, in line with the ‘Year of the Family’.

Results also pointed to strong levels of social solidarity and community participation. The social support indicator, defined as having someone to rely on when needed, reached 84% of the population, reflecting strong social bonds and mutual support.

Volunteerism rates rose significantly from 8.4% to 13.2%, highlighting a growing culture of giving and a strong sense of social responsibility, further strengthening the emirate’s social fabric.

Under the social inclusion pillar, more than 90% of People of Determination reported feeling integrated into Dubai society. Over 90% of respondents also confirmed the availability of educational opportunities and ease of access to essential services, reflecting an inclusive environment that supports all members of the community.

Community Majalis in Dubai have seen increased engagement and relevance. Awareness among Emiratis of their role rose from 87% in 2022 to 92.6% in 2024, highlighting their growing importance as platforms for dialogue and community engagement.

Attendance among Emiratis at these Majalis over the past 12 months also recorded notable growth of 47% between 2019 and 2024, rising from 26.4% to 38.8%. This reinforces their role as active community hubs that promote values and strengthen social ties.

Within the social needs and financial well-being pillar, borrowing to start a business emerged as a key motivation among Emiratis, accounting for 30.3%. This reflects a growing entrepreneurial mindset and a shift towards financial independence.

The survey highlighted high levels of internet accessibility, with 98.6% of the population reporting access to the internet at home. This reflects a highly developed digital infrastructure and near-universal connectivity across the emirate.

The eighth survey introduced advanced analytical methodologies, including the use of enhanced statistical tools to improve the accuracy and depth of insights. These developments also link findings more closely to strategic indicators and global competitiveness benchmarks, supporting evidence-based decision-making.

An interactive dashboard has also been developed to provide transparent and accessible insights into the survey results, facilitating knowledge sharing among stakeholders and supporting coordinated efforts towards sustainable social impact.

The outcomes of the eighth Social Survey reflect significant progress in measurement and analysis, enabling a deeper understanding of societal change. The findings provide a robust knowledge base to support the development of social policies and programmes, while enhancing planning efficiency and responsiveness to community needs.