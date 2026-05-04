Etihad Airways highlights its role in driving economic growth at Make it in the Emirates 2026

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways is showcasing its role as one of the UAE’s largest global exporters of services and a key driver of national economic growth at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026, the country’s largest industrial trade platform, taking place from 4th to 7th May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Etihad generates more than AED29 billion in annual revenue through the export of aviation and logistics services to global markets, directly contributing to the UAE economy. Through its wider role in tourism, trade and connectivity, the airline drives over AED130 billion in economic activity across the UAE.

With more than 13,000 UAE-based employees, Etihad creates high-value jobs across operations, engineering, cargo and corporate functions, forming a critical part of the country’s service economy.

At MIITE, Etihad’s stand highlights how its global network connects Abu Dhabi to international markets, enabling trade, tourism and investment flows. The airline has more than doubled seat capacity into Abu Dhabi over the past four years, growing from 6.4 million to 13.4 million seats,bringing more visitors to the UAE and supporting increased tourism and economic activity.

Etihad Cargo features prominently, demonstrating how the airline enables the movement of UAE goods to global markets. In 2025, Etihad Cargo handled more than AED120 billion in goods, connecting Abu Dhabi’s industrial base to international supply chains and supporting sectors including pharmaceuticals, technology and perishables.

The exhibition also highlights Etihad’s role in strengthening the UAE’s industrial ecosystem through its supply chain. In 2025, the airline directed AED 8.3 billion to suppliers under the UAE’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme, engaging more than 1,200 UAE companies, including SMEs, female-owned enterprises and businesses owned by People of Determination.

Through its global procurement and partnerships, Etihad has also enabled more than AED100 million in foreign direct investment into the UAE, supporting the development of local capabilities and industrial growth.

On 5th May, Etihad Airways Chief People, Government and Corporate Affairs Officer Dr Nadia Bastaki will participate in the conference panel “Building a Globally Competitive Emirati Talent Pipeline,” discussing the role of aviation in developing national talent and supporting Emiratisation priorities.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Etihad Airways, said, “Etihad is one of the UAE’s largest global exporters of services, delivering aviation and logistics to markets around the world. That generates real economic value here in the UAE – from jobs and investment to trade and tourism.

“Make it in the Emirates is the right platform to demonstrate that impact, and how our continued growth is creating new opportunities for businesses, industries and talent across the country.”