Emirates Drug Establishment highlights pharma manufacturing at Make it in the Emirates 2026

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) is showcasing the role of pharmaceutical and human medical product manufacturers in strengthening a resilient national pharmaceutical industrial base during Make it in the Emirates 2026, held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Establishment is highlighting how the integration of manufacturing efficiency, regulatory compliance and applied research is reinforcing the UAE’s position among knowledge-based pharmaceutical economies.

EDE said its participation reflects a strategic vision to strengthen the pharmaceutical ecosystem as a key driver of national industry development. It reaffirmed its commitment to providing a flexible regulatory environment that accelerates product registration and licensing, stimulates investment, and supports business expansion, enhancing competitiveness locally and globally.

Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said, “Our participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026 reflects a national vision to build an integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem capable of competing globally, supported by a flexible regulatory environment that encourages innovation and investment.

“We are working to drive growth in the local pharmaceutical industry and strengthen partnerships across public and private sectors, facilitating knowledge transfer, localising advanced technologies, and ensuring the sustainability of pharmaceutical supply chains,” he added.

At its pavilion, EDE is presenting national industrial models that reflect the diversity and maturity of the local manufacturing base. Participating companies include Globalpharma and Vieco Pharmaceuticals, highlighting the sector’s growing sophistication.

The platform also features entities in medical innovation and biotechnology, including AstraGene and SayGen Genetics, alongside the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), which is presenting its advanced Good Manufacturing Practice laboratory in regenerative medicine and cell therapy.

This diversity reflects a shift towards a broader life sciences ecosystem integrating therapeutics, diagnostics and biotechnology, strengthening innovation and market expansion.

During the event, Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of EDE, signed a memorandum of understanding with Globalpharma to enhance cooperation in localising pharmaceutical manufacturing and accelerating domestic production projects through investment and technology transfer.

The agreement aims to strengthen national manufacturing capabilities, enhance the competitiveness of locally produced medicines, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional hub for pharmaceutical innovation.

Dr Al Kaabi also held meetings with global pharmaceutical companies including MSD and Novo Nordisk to explore joint projects and expand collaboration in pharmaceutical innovation. Discussions focused on supply chain resilience, research and development, and aligning investment plans with national priorities.

EDE said its participation supports efforts to strengthen pharmaceutical security, develop supply chains, and implement a smart regulatory model based on risk assessment, enhancing sector efficiency and long-term sustainability while reinforcing the UAE’s global position in pharmaceutical industries.