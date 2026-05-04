Dubai Economic Development Corporation highlights strong industrial growth prospects at Make it in the Emirates 2026

DUBAI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Investment Attraction at Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, affirmed that the emirate has strong prospects to enhance industrial output growth and increase its contribution to the economy in the coming phase, supported by an integrated ecosystem that drives industrial expansion and attracts high-quality investments.

He noted that the industrial sector’s contribution to Dubai’s economy is expected to rise as the emirate advances towards a production-based economy, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the economy over the next decade.

Sharaf said the corporation’s participation within the department’s pavilion at Make it in the Emirates 2026 reflects its commitment to promoting investment opportunities in Dubai, particularly in the industrial sector, noting that the exhibition serves as a key platform to showcase Emirati products and strengthen their presence in regional and global markets.

He added that the participation includes a broad presence of strategic partners, including government and semi-government entities, free zones, and a number of industrial companies, contributing to opening new channels for manufacturers and producers to expand and access new markets from Dubai.

He said the Dubai Economic Development Corporation focuses on attracting investments in high value-added industrial sectors, while offering incentives for new manufacturers, whether local or international companies, in addition to export support programmes that enable companies to expand into external markets.

Sharaf highlighted initiatives such as the Elite Buyers programme, which attracts major buyers from around the world to explore locally manufactured products, alongside benefiting from In-Country Value programmes that enhance opportunities for UAE companies to supply government projects.

He emphasised that Dubai’s attractiveness for industrial investment is driven by key factors, including advanced infrastructure such as ports and logistics services, a network of trade agreements with various countries, and ongoing efforts in sustainability, such as expanding the use of solar energy and facilitating regulatory procedures, which help reduce operational costs and improve company profitability.

He added that these factors collectively enhance Dubai’s competitiveness as a regional and global industrial hub, supporting the growth of the industrial sector and increasing its contribution to gross domestic product in the coming years.