'Inception' highlights AI role in boosting UAE industrial competitiveness

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ashish Koshy, Chief Executive Officer of Inception, said artificial intelligence is a fundamental pillar in enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector, noting that these technologies have evolved from a supporting factor into a core driver reshaping business models and improving production efficiency.

Koshy told Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the first day of Make it in the Emirates 2026, that the industrial sector is set to undergo significant transformation in the coming years, driven by technology, with increasing reliance on robotics, sensors and digital models to boost productivity and improve performance levels.

He added that artificial intelligence is enabling a fundamental shift in work environments by allowing individuals to transition to more strategic roles rather than replacing them, explaining that the next phase will see greater reliance on managing and operating multiple AI agents simultaneously, enhancing productivity and redefining the nature of jobs.

He stressed that adopting these technologies requires immediate learning and application, noting that hesitation in embracing AI may result in lost competitive opportunities, while thoughtful adoption opens broad prospects for growth and the creation of new roles. He added that AI’s impact extends across various sectors, including operational activities, with emerging applications in areas such as agriculture and field operations management.

Koshy noted that the UAE has been a pioneer in adopting artificial intelligence through a long-term strategic approach, including initiatives such as the establishment of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and the creation of the position of Minister of Artificial Intelligence, enabling the transition from conceptual frameworks to practical implementation.

In this context, he explained that Inception represents a model of companies made in the UAE, having started in Abu Dhabi as a research centre before expanding to deliver applied AI solutions serving major organisations across multiple sectors, including national companies and government entities, supporting economic resilience and strengthening digital sovereignty.

He added that the company is showcasing during its participation in Make it in the Emirates a range of applied solutions focused on improving decision-making processes through platforms that support boards of directors and executive management, alongside tools tailored for the investment sector that rely on augmented intelligence to accelerate and enhance decision quality.

Koshy also noted that Inception is preparing to launch a new product during the event centred on the concept of the “agentic employee”, in line with efforts to strengthen the presence of intelligent systems in work environments and support the UAE’s vision to increase the use of artificial intelligence in government operations.