Jordan condemns Iran attack on UAE tanker in Hormuz

Amman, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan condemned an Iranian drone attack on a UAE tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a flagrant violation of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

In a statement carried by Petra News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs said that Jordan rejects and denounces the attack on the tanker, owned by the UAE's ADNOC, reiterating full solidarity with the Emirates and support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens.