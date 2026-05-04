Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Republic of Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Dubai Office, received the consular commission of Kamran Mammadzada, Consul-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during a meeting held at the Ministry’s Dubai Office.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General on the occasion of his appointment, wishing him success in his new duties, and commended the strong bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan across fields of mutual interest.