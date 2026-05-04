Mira Aerospace to launch upgraded HAPS platform by year-end

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- ‏Khaled Almarzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of Mira Aerospace, a subsidiary of Space42, said manufacturing advanced high-altitude platforms within the UAE is a key pillar in strengthening the presence of national industries in space, aviation technologies, communications and surveillance.

He revealed in a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the first day of Make it in the Emirates 2026, that the company is set to launch an upgraded version of its high-altitude platform system (HAPS) before the end of the year, with a wingspan of 30 metres.

He said Mira Aerospace’s participation in the event comes for the second consecutive year, as a company that develops and produces advanced technologies within the UAE, particularly HAPS platforms manufactured with Emirati intellectual property.

Al Marzouqi explained that the HAPS is a solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicle with a current wingspan of around 18 metres, capable of flying at altitudes between 14 and 16 kilometres for durations exceeding one week, with the potential to extend to several weeks due to its reliance on solar panels for clean energy generation.

He added that the company has successfully conducted test flights lasting one week, noting that extending beyond this duration has so far been limited by regulatory constraints related to stratospheric operations rather than technical limitations. He said the company is working with relevant authorities inside and outside the UAE to obtain approvals for longer-duration tests.

He emphasised that Mira Aerospace holds the intellectual property for this technology, which is manufactured locally at a facility in Al Dhafra region, reflecting the objectives of Make it in the Emirates in localising advanced industries, alongside other products developed by the company and Space42 within the country.