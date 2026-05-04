Egypt denounces attack on Emirati oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

CAIRO, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Republic of Egypt condemned an attack targeting an Emirati oil tanker while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a threat to regional security, global energy supplies and freedom of navigation.

In a statement carried by Ahram Online, Egypt's foreign ministry denounced the attack on a commercial vessel passing through one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints.

The ministry said targeting commercial ships and disrupting international shipping lanes constitutes a “flagrant violation” of international law and principles guaranteeing freedom of navigation.

It warned that such incidents posed a serious threat to the security and stability of the region, global energy supplies and international trade.

Egypt also expressed full solidarity with the UAE and backed any measures taken to protect its security and national interests, according to the statement.

Cairo reiterated that the security of Gulf Arab states is closely tied to Egypt’s own national security, reaffirming its rejection of any actions that undermine the stability of the Gulf region.