Dubai Health Authority launches unified medical report project to enhance services for People of Determination

DUBAI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Health Authority has launched the ‘Unified Medical Report for People of Determination’, a new project that establishes a standardised medical reference for diagnostic and classification processes, supporting the ‘One Government’ approach through integrated digital systems.

The project forms part of the ‘People of Determination Services Team’ initiatives under the ‘City Makers’ initiative led by the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The team brings together key entities, including the Dubai Health Authority, the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), Dubai Health, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Police, Parkin Company, the Dubai Autism Centre, and the Dubai Club for People of Determination, in a coordinated effort to deliver integrated, proactive services for People of Determination and their families.

The announcement was made during a virtual forum organised by the Community Development Authority in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority, where the project’s key components were outlined, alongside its role in enhancing the customer journey and improving access to services.

The unified report aims to standardise diagnostic and classification mechanisms, enhance the accuracy of assessments, and establish a reliable data foundation that enables relevant entities to deliver proactive services. It is expected to strengthen both access to services and their integration.

The project is underpinned by an integrated digital system that links the NABIDH platform, a medical record exchange system enabling health information sharing among healthcare providers, with relevant systems. This enables the issuance of unified medical reports in line with the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10), supporting the reliability of health data and strengthening evidence-based decision-making.

The project introduces a fully integrated digital journey, starting with case assessment at an accredited healthcare facility, followed by diagnosis registration and the preparation of a unified medical report, and culminating in the issuance of the SANAD card. This enables People of Determination to access services efficiently through digital channels.

DHA said the project is expected to accelerate access to services while ensuring consistent and equitable assessments. It also enhances the efficiency of the wider government system by improving diagnostic accuracy and strengthening data integration across entities.

The Authority added that the project supports Dubai’s digital transformation agenda, reinforces data-driven decision-making, and advances the ‘One Government’ approach through system integration and the standardisation of procedures.

Dr. Atef Abdullateef Saleh, Head of the General Medical Committee Office at the Dubai Health Authority, said, “The project marks a significant step forward in advancing the medical assessment system by standardising criteria, enhancing the customer experience, strengthening the reliability of medical reports, and reducing variation in case evaluations.”

Saleh added that adopting unified methodologies based on the International Classification of Diseases and functional impact assessments would help ensure fairness and transparency in classification, while supporting Dubai’s ambition to build an advanced, integrated, and data-driven health system aligned with global best practice.

Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), said that the project reflects an advanced model of government integration and underscores efforts to enhance the quality of life for People of Determination and their families through interconnected social and health services supported by accurate data and an integrated digital ecosystem.

Al Shamsi added that the initiative simplifies the customer journey and enables more efficient access to services, supporting greater social inclusion and reinforcing principles of fairness and equal opportunity, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33. It also highlights Dubai’s focus on innovative and proactive approaches to social development.

The initiative forms part of a broader package of programmes being delivered by the People of Determination Services Team under the ‘City Makers’ initiative, aimed at providing seamless, integrated and proactive services across participating entities.