EMSTEEL outlines AED3.5 billion in local spending, 45 percent UAE rebar market share

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, affirmed that the group plays a pivotal role in supporting the national economy and strategic projects in the UAE by strengthening local supply chains, supporting the construction and infrastructure sectors, and enhancing the global competitiveness of Emirati industry.

Al Remeithi told Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates 2026, that EMSTEEL contributes to the national economy through local spending exceeding AED3.5 billion within supply chains, boosting in-country value and supporting local suppliers.

He added that the group operates 14 plants with an annual production capacity of around 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement. It holds approximately 45 percent of the UAE rebar market, reflecting its role in supporting the construction sector and ensuring continuity of strategic projects.

He noted that EMSTEEL products reach more than 70 global markets, underscoring the competitiveness of UAE industry and its ability to expand internationally. He added that the group’s role extends beyond production to enabling major infrastructure projects, supporting supply chain stability, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global industrial hub.

On digital transformation, Al Remeithi said artificial intelligence forms an integral part of EMSTEEL’s operations, with the group relying on it for real-time data analysis to better understand performance and enable faster, more proactive decision-making.

He explained that AI technologies are used to improve raw material efficiency, enhance furnace performance, reduce energy consumption, and forecast demand with up to 84 percent accuracy, positively impacting planning stability and supply chain flexibility.

He added that EMSTEEL also uses smart systems to monitor risks in real time, alongside a unified platform comprising more than 500 AI-supported safety documents, facilitating faster access to information and improving implementation accuracy across work sites.

Regarding price stabilisation, Al Remeithi emphasised its importance as a key pillar for market stability, noting that the decision aims to provide a clear environment for developers and contractors to plan and execute projects with confidence, free from market volatility and cost uncertainties.

He added that price clarity and stability directly support the continuity of vital projects and enhance activity in the construction and infrastructure sectors, contributing to balanced and sustainable market growth.