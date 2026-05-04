Arab Parliament condemns attack on UAE oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

CAIRO, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the Iranian attack targeting a UAE oil tanker owned by ADNOC using two drones while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

He affirmed that this terrorist attack represents a flagrant challenge to all international laws, conventions and resolutions that guarantee freedom of navigation in international waterways.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take firm and deterrent action against such blatant violations, in order to ensure the security of international navigation, protect vital maritime routes, and hold perpetrators accountable for actions that threaten regional and international stability and global energy security.

He also affirmed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates in all measures it takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty and stability.