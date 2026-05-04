Mansour bin Zayed witnesses signing of contract to purchase C-390 Millennium aircraft for UAE Air Force

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, witnessed the signing of a contract to purchase C-390 Millennium aircraft for UAE Air Force.

This came during a visit made by His Highness to the stand of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement at Make it in the Emirates 2026 which opened today.

The contract was signed by Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and Bosco da Costa Jr., President & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.

Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, the national entity for enabling and regulating the UAE’s defence and security industrial ecosystem, has awarded a contract to Brazil’s Embraer for the procurement of comprising 10 firm orders and 10 options, to strengthen the country’s operational airlift capabilities in collaboration with an Emirati defence company.

A Comprehensive Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities, along with after-sales support services for the C-390 Millennium aircraft, will be developed in collaboration with a national company.

Following an extensive analysis and evaluation process – including a comprehensive test campaign in UAE’s operational environment – the UAE Air Force and Air Defense selected the C-390 Millennium as the aircraft best suited to meet its critical mission requirements while optimising operational efficiency and lifecycle costs.

The C-390 Millennium will enable the UAE Air Force and Air Defense to perform a wide range of missions, including cargo and troop transport, airdrop operations, humanitarian assistance, medical evacuation, operations from unpaved runways, and seamless interoperability with national assets as well as allied and partner forces.

To date, this landmark agreement represents the largest international order from one single country for the C-390 Millennium and marks the aircraft’s first success in the Middle East, underscoring its strong alignment with the demanding requirements of modern air forces operating in complex environments.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nauimi said, “This contract represents a significant operational enhancement to the UAE’s military airlift capability, strengthening force readiness and operational efficiency, and enabling the Armed Forces to effectively execute a wide range of missions across diverse operational environments.”

“The selection of the C-390 Millennium follows a comprehensive technical and operational evaluation, ensuring high levels of performance and reliability, while supporting effective integration with existing systems and advancing the UAE’s multi-mission airlift capabilities over the long term.” he added

“We are extremely proud that the United Arab Emirates has selected the C-390 Millennium to enhance its airlift capabilities,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “This game changing, mission proven aircraft will provide the UAE Air Force and Air Defense with the versatility and performance needed to carry out a wide range of missions anytime, anywhere, for decades to come. Embraer is fully committed to delivering the C-390 capability and providing world class support to UAE, with the objective of building a long term, mutually beneficial partnership.”

The C 390 Millennium represents the next generation of military airlift with multi-mission capability and interoperability built by design. It redefines the standards of versatility, reliability, operational efficiency, and, consistently demonstrating its advanced military airlift capabilities.