Make it in the Emirates 2026 kicks off in Abu Dhabi with strong local, international participation

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended the opening of the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates, taking place from 4th to 7th May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L'IMAD, and organized by ADNEC Group under the theme “Advanced Industry. Emerging Stronger.”

During the visit, His Highness toured several pavilions of participating entities from both within the UAE and abroad, and was briefed on the latest national initiatives and projects aimed at strengthening the industrial sector and consolidating the UAE's position as a regional and global industrial hub.

Make it in the Emirates is the largest industrial gathering in the region, convening senior government and private sector decision-makers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, experts, innovators, and representatives of financial institutions.

His Highness was shown several advanced innovations and technologies, including AI solutions, that are being showcased at the event. He was also briefed on efforts to support the National In-Country Value Program, empower Emirati talent, and strengthen supply chains, competitiveness, and the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’ and the ‘UAE Centennial Plan 2071’.

On the sidelines of the event, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones in the Sultanate of Oman. The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Oman and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation to serve mutual interests and benefit the two brotherly nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE's leadership has placed national industry on a path to positioning the UAE as a leading destination – regionally and globally – for vital industries. This has been achieved through stimulating innovation, attracting investment, and developing an agile and enabling business environment.

His Highness emphasized that Make it in the Emirates has become a key pillar of the UAE's economic diversification agenda. It is contributing to a sustainable industrial base and helping to drive the nation towards a better future.

He also highlighted the importance of continuing to strengthen public-private partnerships to achieve the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. He also underscored the importance of supporting new initiatives and projects that elevate the UAE’s place on the global industrial stage and expand the country's contribution to human progress.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said, “We meet today following a three-month period that has tested the region deeply, with its repercussions impacting the entire world. It was an experience that the UAE faced, as it always does, with unwavering determination, strong unity, and a clear, consistent purpose. Thanks to the guidance and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the nation has remained steadfast. "

He also paid tribute to the UAE Armed Forces – who are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their unification – frontline personnel, emergency responders, and national institutions for safeguarding stability during the recent crisis.

Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the progress achieved under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and supported by the follow-up and supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Industrial sector contribution has reached AED200 billion, a 70 percent increase since 2021; while industrial exports climbed to AED262 billion, including AED92 billion in advanced industrial exports.

He further noted the rise in industrial procurement opportunities from AED 68 billion to AED180 billion over the coming decade, in parallel with efforts to localize over 5,000 products across key strategic sectors that reinforce economic, food, and health security and promote sustainable business growth.

Highlighting the importance of national value creation, Dr. Al Jaber said, “Under the support and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Counci, and as part of efforts to develop national content, we organised yesterday the ‘Make it with ADNOC’ forum ahead of this event. ADNOC presented projects worth over AED200 billion for the next two years and announced the Local+ initiative, which connects Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractors and service providers with 70 qualified UAE manufacturers, mandating them to prioritize locally manufactured products to strengthen the role of national industry in driving ADNOC’s projects and supply chains.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

The fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates is witnessing broad local and international participation, bringing together industrialists, investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, and decision-makers from both the public and private sectors, as well as financial institutions. This edition is being held in line with the UAE’s transition into a new phase of development and future planning.

The platform has achieved significant success in previous editions, contributing to empowering the industrial sector, supporting local manufacturing, attracting investments, and forging partnerships, in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

It also supports the adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, enhancing self-sufficiency, localizing supply chains, increasing industrial resilience, and developing Emirati talent by providing access to key opportunities in industry and advanced technology sectors.

The platform also offers opportunities for startups and SMEs to grow, access financing solutions, build partnerships, and exchange expertise. SMEs represent 61% of total exhibitors in the accompanying exhibition, which showcases leading industrial and technological innovations in the UAE.

The significance of this edition lies in its timing, following a series of Cabinet decisions and initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency, competitiveness, and resilience of the industrial sector. These include the establishment of an AED1 billion National Industrial Resilience Fund to support the localization of vital industries, strengthen supply chains, and build strategic reserves across key sectors, including food, manufacturing, metals, mechanical, electrical, chemical, pharmaceutical industries, advanced technology, and construction.

It also includes expanding the National In-Country Value Program into a mandatory framework covering federal government entities and companies with at least 25% government ownership, and adopting a new policy to enhance the presence of locally manufactured products in retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.

Make it in the Emirates 2026 will translate the industrial resilience agenda into tangible commercial outcomes by announcing high-value procurement opportunities and localizing key products to support import substitution and strengthen supply chains. The platform will also feature new industrial initiatives and specialized showcases of advanced manufacturing technologies, including robotics, autonomous systems, and artificial intelligence solutions.

The platform also provides local and international investors with the opportunity to explore achievements in the industrial sector and the returns it offers, while also enabling Emiratis to access employment opportunities and develop skills aligned with future labor market demands.

More than 1,245 exhibiting companies across 12 industrial sectors are participating in the fifth edition, which includes new procurement opportunities targeting the localization of around 5,000 products in the UAE. SMEs account for 61% of total participants, and the event is expected to attract more than 120,000 visitors, including international investors, manufacturers, decision-makers, and industry leaders.