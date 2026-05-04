UAE Cyber Security Council, IBM announce plans to establish joint Innovation Center in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council and IBM announced plans to establish a joint Innovation Center in Abu Dhabi to help accelerate the UAE Government’s agenda for trusted AI, cybersecurity, and next-generation digital innovation.

The announcement was made at the Make it in the Emirates 2026 event, in the presence of Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government and Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, and Shukri Eid, General Manager, IBM Gulf, Levant and Pakistan.

The joint Innovation Center will serve as a unique, strategic platform for co-creation across government, industry, academia and international partners; bringing together technology, expertise, and policy engagement to support the UAE’s national vision for AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

It will help advance responsible AI adoption, strengthen cyber resilience, and support trusted digital transformation in line with the UAE’s national priorities. It will also provide a platform for IBM to bring its technologies, global expertise, and ecosystem collaboration to clients and partners in the UAE and across the wider region.

Core priorities span talent and capacity building, emerging technologies, governance and trust frameworks, and solution development. This includes co-creating and co-developing national capabilities in AI, cybersecurity, and advanced digital skills; exploring technologies such as AI, intelligent automation, and advanced cybersecurity capabilities; shaping governance frameworks aligned with national requirements and global standards; and exploring opportunities to co-develop localized solutions for regional and international markets through ecosystem and go-to-market engagement.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwati, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said, “With the guidance our leadership, The UAE is committed to build a secure, future-ready digital ecosystem that is resilient, innovative, and globally competitive. Our collaboration with IBM reflects the importance of trusted partnerships in strengthening national cybersecurity capabilities, advancing responsible technology adoption, and supporting the country’s broader digital transformation journey.”

Shukri Eid, General Manager, IBM Gulf Levant and Pakistan, added, “The UAE has established itself as one of the world’s most forward-looking environments for technology-led transformation. Through the Innovation Center in Abu Dhabi, we aim to reinforce IBM’s commitment to the UAE by advancing innovation, supporting local talent and capability development, and creating a powerful platform for trusted innovation that helps advance responsible AI, strengthen cybersecurity resilience, and support the country’s long-term strategic ambitions.”

The joint Innovation Center will bring together the UAE Cyber Security Council and IBM to co-create trusted AI and cybersecurity solutions, strengthen national talent and capabilities, and help advance locally developed innovations for regional and global markets.

By combining IBM’s global expertise with the UAE Cybersecurity Council’s national vision and leadership, the initiative will support enduring local capabilities and reinforce the UAE’s role as a leading destination for trusted technology innovation and strategic collaboration.

The planned relationship is subject to the parties reaching definitive agreements.