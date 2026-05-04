UAE Cyber Security Council, Dragos establish OT Cyber Security Centre of Excellence under Make it in the Emirates initiative

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) has partnered with Dragos Inc., a global leader in cyber security for operational technology (OT), to establish an OT Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the UAE under the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

The new Centre of Excellence marks a significant step in advancing national cyber resilience and digital sovereignty, supporting efforts to localise advanced cyber security capabilities, accelerate innovation, and develop a highly skilled cyber workforce.

The initiative aims to position the UAE as a regional and global hub for cyber security excellence, aligning with national strategies to strengthen critical infrastructure protection and technological leadership.

Through the partnership, Dragos will provide a specialised operational technology environment where professionals can simulate real-world cyberattack and defence scenarios, enhancing expertise in OT and industrial control systems (ICS) security.

Robert M. Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Dragos, said, “Industrial and critical infrastructure in the UAE and the wider Gulf region face growing threats, with global threat groups active in the region. This Centre of Excellence will enable operators to understand how OT environments are monitored, how threats are detected, and how effective defence is implemented in practice.

“We are proud to invest in developing local talent, supporting innovation, and creating long-term value in partnership with the Cyber Security Council,” he added.

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said, “Our collaboration with international partners to establish Cyber Security Centres of Excellence comes amid a surge in cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure.

“These centres serve as advanced platforms that enable proactive threat anticipation, continuous monitoring, and early detection of cyber incidents, while supporting the development and application of effective defence strategies in real operational environments,” he added.

He emphasised that investing in specialised talent and technological innovation strengthens national readiness and enhances cyber resilience to address emerging and future threats.

The initiative reflects a public-private collaboration model aimed at building sustainable cyber capabilities, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in cyber security and safeguarding critical national infrastructure.