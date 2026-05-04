Bahrain condemns Iranian terrorist attack on UAE oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

MANAMA, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian terrorist attack that targeted a tanker belonging to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), using two drones while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz, considering it a flagrant violation of the rules of international law, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the resolutions of the International Maritime Organization, and UN Security Council Resolution No. (2817).

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its complete support for the measures it is taking to protect its interests.

The statement also affirmed the need for Iran to commit to halting all hostile acts and to fully and unconditionally restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with international laws and agreements, as it is a fundamental pillar for energy security, the stability of food and medicine supplies, the flow of global trade, the promotion of economic growth, and the consolidation of security and stability in the region and the world.