GCC Secretary General strongly condemns targeting of ADNOC national carrier while transiting Strait of Hormuz

RIYADH, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) - Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), condemned, in the strongest terms, the treacherous attacks that targeted an Emirati tanker belonging to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

He affirmed that the continuation of these brutal Iranian attacks by targeting ships passing through the Strait, constitutes piracy and a serious threat to the security of maritime routes and straits, and represents a flagrant violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions, foremost among them Resolution No. 2817.

Albudaiwi expressed the GCC’s full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, and its support for all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and stability.​