Qatar strongly condemns attack on ADNOC national carrier in Strait of Hormuz

DOHA, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Iranian attack targeting a UAE tanker owned by ADNOC using two drones while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar described the act as a flagrant violation of international law, the principles of maritime freedom, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

In a statement today, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's categorical rejection of using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool for pressure, calling for its unconditional reopening.

The Ministry emphasised that freedom of navigation in this vital waterway is a firmly established principle that cannot be compromised, noting that the continued closure of the Strait endangers the vital interests of regional countries.

The Ministry stressed the necessity of halting unjustifiable Iranian attacks on the property of brotherly nations, underlining Qatar's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for all measures taken to protect its assets.