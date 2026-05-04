Krumm-tec launches Abu Dhabi operations to boost industrial readiness

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Krumm-tec, a company specialised in advanced engineering solutions, has launched its operations in Abu Dhabi in a strategic move aimed at enhancing operational readiness across critical sectors, including defence, aviation, energy, transport and advanced industries.

This step coincides with the company’s participation in the Make it in the Emirates 2026 platform and comes as the UAE accelerates efforts to strengthen its industrial capabilities and localise technical knowledge. Krumm-tec focuses on delivering innovative solutions that improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime and enhance the reliability of sensitive systems and components.

Thomas Karl Krumm, CEO of the parent company, said the firm is entering the UAE market as a long-term partner to support operational readiness in vital sectors, drawing on nearly 70 years of global experience to deliver engineering solutions that enhance performance and sustainability.

Jassim Mubarak Masoud Al Dhaheri, Board Member, said the entry of specialised global companies such as Krumm-tec represents a qualitative addition to the country’s industrial sector, particularly in fields requiring high precision. He added that this supports the UAE’s direction towards advanced industries and improved operational efficiency in line with the highest global standards.

Michael Christian Gleichauf, Chief Executive Officer of Krumm-tec UAE, said the launch of operations in Abu Dhabi marks a key milestone reflecting the company’s commitment to supporting markets that prioritise industrial innovation and operational readiness. He added that the company looks forward to building long-term partnerships that enhance asset reliability and create sustainable value.

Through its presence in Abu Dhabi, Krumm-tec aims to establish strategic partnerships with industrial and government entities, contributing to the development of an integrated ecosystem that supports operational continuity and enhances the efficiency of industrial assets, in line with the UAE’s vision to position itself as a global hub for advanced industries.

The company is also working to transfer its engineering expertise to the local market, focusing on developing tailored solutions that meet the needs of highly sensitive operational environments while supporting the highest standards of quality and safety.

Krumm-tec has a long-standing track record in delivering advanced engineering solutions to clients worldwide, with its technologies contributing to improved performance and extended lifecycle of critical components across multiple strategic sectors.